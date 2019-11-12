YORK – The Doane Tigers avenged their early-season loss against the York College Panthers men’s basketball team by coming into the Freeman Center Saturday evening in York and scoring at will in their 87-78 win.
Eric Lenear (JR/Bellevue, Neb.) scored 20 second-half points to give York a fighting chance, but it was too little, too late.
Doane shot 63 percent from the field in the first half as it built a 15-point halftime lead. The hot shooting continued in the second half as the Tigers built their lead up to 23 at one point before the Panthers started to hit some shots.
While the Tigers were hot from the floor, York couldn’t find an answer as it shot just 32 percent from the field. York tried finding its groove from deep but went 6-for-21 in the half. The second half wasn’t much better as it shot 3-for-12 from beyond the arc.
York jumped out to a 14-9 lead, but the Tigers went on a 12-2 run followed by a 15-0 run, both of which spanned over eight minutes of game action. The Panthers battled back in the final five minutes, going on their own 12-1 run to cut their deficit to eight points. Unfortunately, with less than 30 seconds to play, the Panthers couldn’t get any closer as they fell 87-78 to the Tigers.
Lenear led all scorers with 22 points. Lance Ewell (SR/Brock, Texas) added 14 points for York while Michael Tolbert (SR/Apopka, Fla.) contributed 13. Eric Fox (SO/Apex, N.C.) was the leader off of the bench scoring 11 points.
The Tigers had five players in double figures for a balanced effort against York.
York College moves to 4-2 on the season and will open KCAC play Wednesday as they host Avila University. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip.
