UTICA – Back on Dec. 12, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves defeated the Dorchester Longhorns 43-13 in regular-season action.
On Thursday night in the D2-3 subdistrict final at Centennial Public School, and with a district-finals berth on the line, the Longhorns held Exeter-Milligan to 14-percent shooting from the field along the way to pulling off a 28-18 win to advance to next Friday’s district finals.
Dorchester (16-8) led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter and was still on top 15-10 at the end of the first half.
The Longhorns, who got a game-high 17 points from junior Jacee Zoubek, held Exeter-Milligan to just eight second-half points as the Timberwolves end the year with a 15-10 record.
While the Timberwolves were struggling from the field, the Longhorns did just enough – going 10 of 34 for 29 percent – to hold off the struggling Timberwolves. Dorchester was 3 of 16 on 3-point attempts with Zoubek responsible for two of those.
Exeter-Milligan was 6 of 42 and 1 of 11 on 3-point shots.
The Timberwolves were led by Cameran Jansky with six points while Emma Olsen and Anna Sluka each added five. The only other points came from Kayla Geiger with two.
Dorchester committed just six turnovers. The Timberwolves had 15.
On the boards the Timberwolves held a 31-22 advantage with Cammie Harrison and Olsen picking up eight and seven, respectively.
Neither team took advantage of their chances at the free-throw line as Dorchester was 5 of 12 and Exeter-Milligan 5 of 11.
Dorchester (16-8)
8 7 6 7 – 28
Exeter-Milligan (15-10)
0 10 2 6 – 18
