YORK — For the second game in a row, the York Dukes girls basketball team was right there with its opponent, but couldn’t finish the game.
York fell 44-39 to the Platteview Trojans early Saturday afternoon to take fourth place at the York Holiday Tournament at York High School. The Dukes drop to .500 on the season with a 5-5 record. Platteview improves to 6-4 and takes third in the tournament.
Platteview, which lost 52-36 to Hastings St. Cecilia Friday afternoon, started the game with an intense full-court pressure that gave the Dukes fits. The Trojans jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter.
“Their pressure bothered us,” York head coach Matt Kern said after the game. “We settled down a little bit but we have to make better plays and better decisions. It was the same thing last night (Friday), we had 18 turnovers last night and I bet we had 20-some tonight. We have to take care of the ball and we have to make better passes. We didn’t get into our offense at all today, so it was not one of our better showings.”
York eventually settled down against the Platteview pressure. The Dukes went on a 7-3 run to start the second quarter. Natalia Dick had four points during that stretch, which helped cut her team’s deficit to 18-16 with 3:57 left before halftime.
After the Trojans bumped their lead back to 23-16 off a layup from Anna Koehler, York ended the first half very strong — it scored the last five points with freshman Destiny Shepherd and senior Hailee Pohl both sinking a shot while junior Lindsey Stuckey hit the front end of a couple free throws, which gave Platteview just a 23-21 advantage at the break.
There were three ties in the third quarter — at scores of 23, 28 and 32 — as both teams scored 11 points. A layup from Halle Johnson put Platteview up 34-32 at the end of the quarter.
Maddie Portwine, who led the Dukes in scoring with 12 points, went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line early with 6:13 left in the game that cut York’s deficit to just one point, 36-35, but that was as close as the Dukes would get to the Trojans.
Platteview went 6 of 8 at the line during the final six minutes of the game to seal the win. Koehler went a perfect 6 of 6.
“Platteview does a good job of making you feel that way because of the pressure they put on you,” Kern said. “It was more intense than it was last night (Friday).”
Platteview (6-4) 15 8 11 10 — 44
York (5-5) 9 12 11 7 — 39
York scoring: Maddie Portwine 12, Destiny Shepherd 10, Hailee Pohl 7, Natalia Dick 6, Addison Legg 2, Mattie Pohl 1, Lindsey Stuckey 1.
Platteview scoring: Anna Koehler 13, Halle Johnson 12, Kaleigh Koehler 7, Amber Bartley 3, Emma Lewis 3, Ally Kuhl 3, Lindsey Hutfless 3.