OMAHA – The Omaha Pacific Springs Golf Course was the host to the Elkhorn South two-person scramble on Tuesday.
Squads from Elkhorn South, Crete and York teamed up with three teams of two golfers each and took on the challenging Pacific Springs course layout.
The host Elkhorn South Storm posted a team score of 113 while the Dukes took second with a stroke total of 126. Crete was third with a team score of 143.
The top team for the Dukes was Lilly Holthus and Abby York, who turned in a 40, while just one-stroke back was Riley Stuhr and Kirsten Fike. York’s third score was a 45 by Rylie Krause and Piper Fernau.
“I was excited for this format because it isn’t something we do often,” York head coach Josh Miller said. “We talked about strategy and how to game plan when both players get a chance to hit from the same spot. To me, it’s fun to partner up in golf and record some birdies and pars.
“Lilly and Abby were really efficient off the tee and were able to record some pars early in their round. Riley and Kirsten hit their irons well but weren’t able to hole any putts. Piper and Rylie got into some trouble off the tee, but they were able to save some strokes around the green.”
The Dukes return to the links on Friday as they head to the Lexington Invite at Lakeside Golf Course. On Saturday, they will compete at the Aurora Invite at Poco Creek Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.