Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES EXPECTED TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 21 TO 30 DEGREES EXPECTED, WITH THE OVERALL-COLDEST READINGS NORTH AND WEST OF THE NEBRASKA TRI CITIES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&