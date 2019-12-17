BELLEVUE – With the exception of the York Dukes, the field at the Bellevue East Chieftain Duals on Saturday was all Class A teams.
Two York juniors, Thomas Ivey at 120 pounds and Kobe Lyon at 170, worked their way through the field to post 5-0 records. As a team, the Dukes were competitive in all five dual matchups, but came away with a 0-5 record.
York lost to Bellevue East in its opener 47-36. The Dukes took on Gretna in their second dual and dropped a 48-29 decision. Next up was North Platte, and York fell short by the final score of 54-28. In their fourth matchup, the Dukes lost a 46-29 decision to Fremont.
In their last dual against Omaha Westside, York lost by tie-breaker, 7-6, after wrestling to a 36-36 tie with Class A No. 9 Westside.
North Platte, which came in tied for the No. 9 spot in the team rankings with Westside, won the dual tournament with a 5-0 record.
Coming in second was Fremont at 4-1, and in third was Bellevue East at 3-2.
Ivey, No. 4-rated at 120 according to NEwrestle, won his first match by forfeit and followed that with a pin over Gretna’s Brandon Stalker in 5 minutes, 4 seconds. Ivey went to 3-0 on the day with a pin of Drake Miles of North Platte in 59 seconds, and after a win by disqualification, the junior pinned Omaha Westside’s Kooper Brandle in 2:18.
Lyons, who started the season rated No. 3 at 182 but wrestled at 170 on Saturday, defeated Bellevue East’s Ashton Evans in 3:49 and took down North Platte’s Jaden Dike in 1:55. His other three wins came via the forfeit.
Four wrestlers finished the day with 3-2 records, including Kaleb Eliker at 126, Nate Streeter-Meyers at 138, Chase Cotton at 160 and Kaden Lyons at 182.
“We were a little short-handed on Saturday – I had a few wrestlers out due to illness or taking the ACT,” York head coach Darrel Branz said. “We went 0-5 in duals as a team, but of the 10 wrestlers that I took, six placed in the top three.”
York will host Ashland-Greenwood and Fillmore Central tonight with action getting underway at 6:30 p.m. at York High School.
