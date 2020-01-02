YORK – York head girls basketball coach Matt Kern feels that the two losses at the St. Francis Holiday Tournament in Humphrey to both Crofton, which was last year’s Class C-2 runner-up, and D-2 defending state champion Wynot will only help make the Dukes better.
“We know that the top teams in the smaller classes can compete with anybody. For us to play games against teams that have recently played for state championships helps prepare us for difficult matchups throughout the rest of the season,” Kern said. “We never want to lose games, but those two losses certainly narrowed our focus for practices leading up to our next games.”
Kern said that there were a lot of things about the trip to Humphrey that he knew were going to be challenging and would be uncomfortable.
“From playing in a different size gym, to the matchup concerns we had with our opponents,” Kern said. “It’s important to learn to be uncomfortable at times and overcome that feeling. We will get better because of the experience in Humphrey. We learned a lot about what we need to work on heading into the second semester.
“Crofton and Wynot are both extremely athletic, disciplined teams that have a ton of experience in big game moments,” Kern added. “We didn’t match up well with either of the teams and often the matchups can help dictate outcomes. Their enrollment classification doesn’t matter to us.”
With the holiday tournament behind them, the Dukes look ahead to a January schedule that is set up to test them, and make them stronger.
York will host the Adams Central Patriots (6-2) this Friday night, and in the weeks ahead will play B No. 2 Grand Island Northwest Northwest (6-2), B No. 1 Crete (7-0), Grand Island Central Catholic (6-2), Norris and North Platte (7-2), which York will host on Jan. 25. There is also a Jan. 9 road swing to Columbus Scotus (4-4).
On top of all those matchups, York will begin Central Conference play on Jan. 27 with both Crete and Northwest as possible opponents in the semifinals, and or the finals, or consolation games.
“We went into the break playing very well. We want our challenging schedule to make us tougher and battle tested,” Kern said. “Learning to play, compete, and win close games is a skill that we try to prepare for every day in practice. Competing at a high level in tough games is a standard that is expected with the girls and we will always continue to emphasize every day
