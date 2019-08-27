YORK – With two players in the circle who had not thrown a pitch at the varsity level, the York Dukes softball team opened the 2019 season at its own quad on Saturday at the York Ballpark Complex.
After a high scoring 14-10 loss to Class C No. 1 Fairbury in the first game, the Dukes came back with a strong 13-1 three-inning win over the O’Neill Eagles in the second game.
All four teams were supposed to play three games in the quad, but heavy rains washed out the third game for all the teams Saturday afternoon.
In the other first- and second-round matchups, O’Neill topped Grand Island Central Catholic 4-3, then GICC came back to defeat Fairbury 7-5.
Fairbury 14, York 10
The No. 1-rated Jeffs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but in the bottom of the second the York bats answered.
In her first plate appearance of the season, senior shortstop Abbey Seevers homered to right-center field to cut the Jeffs’ lead in half.
Just a few batters later, Jamie Hoblyn, also in her first at-bat, hit a rocket over the right field fence to make it 2-2.
After losing the lead, Fairbury came back with a run in the third and then scored four times in each the fourth and the fifth and pushed across three big runs in the sixth to open a 14-4 lead.
In the circle, junior Meaghan Rowe got the starting nod and worked three and a half innings before freshman Lauryn Haggadone came in and pitched 1 1/3 innings.
Rowe finished off the game after she came back in for Haggadone in the sixth. Rowe finished with 4 2/3 innings and allowed 11 hits and 10 runs, nine of which were earned. Rowe walked five and struck out two. Haggadone gave up two hits, three earned runs and struck out two.
Down 14-4 in the bottom of the sixth, the Dukes mounted a rally as they tallied six runs and posted five of their 11 hits in their final at-bat.
Rowe ripped a two-run single and Seevers added to her 3-for-4 day with a two-run single to finish with three RBIs.
Also posting RBIs were Haggadone and Kaitlyn Martin.
Seevers led the offense with her three hits, while Hoblyn added a single to go with her home run.
Fairbury had 14 hits and its offense was led by Raven DeFrain with four hits and four RBIs. Jorday Tracy was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in and Jaelle Johnson was 2 for 3 with five runs scored and two RBI.
Fairbury pitcher Jami Mans worked all six innings and gave up 10 runs, six earned and struck out four.
York 13, O’Neill 1
York wasted very little time uncorking its offense against the Eagles as Rowe singled while Seevers and Alexis Linder were both hit by a pitch and Hoblyn reached on an error to make it 1-0.
With a walk to Emma Ziemba, the lead grew to 2-0, and three more walks and the lead ballooned to 7-0.
The Dukes had just six hits in the win as Rowe led the way going 2 for 3 with three RBI, while Linder, Ziemba, Ashton Rauert and Kaitlyn Martin each had a hit in the win.
Haggadone picked up the win as she worked two frames, allowed one hit and gave up one earned run. She struck out two.
Rowe worked the final inning, not allowing a hit and recording one strikeout and one walk.
O’Neill committed two errors while the Dukes played mistake-free ball.
York is back in action tonight as the Class B No. 8 Seward Lady Jays pay a visit to the York Ballpark Complex for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.