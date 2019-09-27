LINCOLN – After dropping their home dual with Seward on Monday, the York Dukes were eager to get back out on the course Thursday.
York was out early as they competed at the Pius X Invite held at Holmes Golf Course with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The Dukes finished fourth in the 14-team field.
York fired a team score of 397 as Riley Stuhr and Abby York led the way with scores around 90.
“I was pleased to see our team play with more purpose today. Riley Stuhr and Abby York provided a nice one-two punch with scores right around 90. Rylie Krause had a better day hitting the ball and she is gaining confidence in her game,” said York head coach Josh Miller. “Lilly (Holthus) showed me some great progress as she was able to grind through a tough stretch and finish with a 48 on her second (front) nine. Piper (Fernau) is getting close to figuring out her swing, and her focus was great all day. This group is going to break through soon as long as we keep working at it and the girls did a great job this week of bouncing back after Monday’s disappointment.”
Full team and individual results were not available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.