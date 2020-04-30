Editor’s note: Once each week until high school sports return, the York News-Times’ sports section will have a Throwback Thursday, where one story from the same week of years past will be featured. This week’s featured story is from Wednesday, May 1, 2013, detailing the York girls tennis team’s home win over Hastings.
YORK – The Dukes of York girls tennis swept all six varsity singles matches, two of three varsity doubles and won 19 of 28 matches overall (including 11-8 in junior varsity contests) from Hastings in York on Tuesday.
At second doubles, coach Josh Miller said, “Hayley (Nienhueser) and Taylor (Peterson) played more efficiently against Hastings today and avenged a loss from yesterday (Monday),” at the Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational.
Liz Harlow won 8-4 at first singles and, at second singles, Emily Meisinger took an 8-6 victory. Delaney Woods (9-7), Nienhueser (8-1), Morgan Meyer (8-1) and Mary Heng (8-1) completed the Dukes’ varsity singles sweep in order.
In the No. 1 doubles match it was Woods and Meyer falling 8-6. At third doubles, Harlow and Meisinger won 8-2.
