PALMYRA – The York Dukes have turned things around after a 2-4 start to the 2019 volleyball season.
On Monday night York went 2-0 at the Palmyra triangular with a wins over both the host Palmyra Panthers and the Malcolm Clippers.
The two wins raised the Dukes’ record to 6-5 with a tough weekend tournament looming at Aurora on Saturday.
York topped Palmyra in the opening match 25-7, 25-27, 25-16 and followed that up with a two-set sweep of the Clippers (12-4) by the scores of 25-23, 25-15.
York will take a three-game winning streak to the Aurora Invite this weekend, which includes teams from Crete, Kearney Catholic, Columbus Lakeview, Lincoln Christian, Sidney, Waverly and York.
Waverly is the No. 2-rated team in Class B while Sidney is No. 5 and Lakeview No. 9 in C-1, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
York 2, Palmyra 1
York came out on fire as it won the first set 25-7.
The Panthers, however, didn’t let the first set affect them as they battled back to knot the score at 1-1 with a 27-25 win in the second.
The Dukes refocused and pulled away for the nine-point win in the third set.
York had 10 ace serves in the victory as junior Maddie Portwine led the team with four and sophomore Masa Scheierman finished with three.
Both Scheierman and Erin Case led the way at the net with eight kills apiece, while Portwine chipped in with six. Scheierman also had a team-high 10 digs, while Portwine had a pair of blocks.
Brynn Hirschfeld and Natalie Rockenbach shared the setting duties with 13 and nine assists, respectively.
“I felt like we came out of the gates ready to play, then slipped up mentally in the second set losing focus and making unforced errors,” York head coach Chris Ericson said. “Hand it to Palmyra, they didn’t quit and were able to capitalize on our miscues.”
York 2, Malcolm 0
Before facing the Clippers, the Dukes had an opportunity to discuss their approach against the Clippers.
“Being able to refocus in a few short minutes prior to taking on Malcolm was huge. We went aside and discussed our approach and game plan which we executed incredibly well,” Ericson said. “We were able to stay on the aggressive offense and limit their attacks which made things easier for us.”
York hammered out 21 kills in the two-set win as Scheierman matched her number from the first game of the night. Addison Legg added five while Case put down four.
Scheierman and Case each had two ace serves each and Hirschfeld and Rockenbach both had seven set assists.
Scheierman led the way with 10 digs while Rockenbach added eight.
“I really like where we are at right now as a team. The girls have remained focused day in and day out and looking only to the next match,” Ericson said. “We have a big stretch coming up starting with this weekend. That tournament will tell us a lot about ourselves on how we stack up against some of the state’s best.”
