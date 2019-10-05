HASTINGS – In two games on Friday at the Central Conference tournament in Hastings, the York Dukes hammered six home runs, including four in a comeback win over the Aurora Huskies.
The Dukes faced the No. 4 seed and 16-8 Adams Central Patriots in the first game and held an 8-6 lead when the home team came to bat in the bottom of the fourth.
Adams Central pushed across 10 runs taking the Dukes out of any chance to play for the conference championship by the final score of 16-8.
The game ended in the bottom of the fourth because of the 90-minute time limit.
York appeared headed to their second defeat of the day when they came to bat in the top of the seventh trailing the Aurora Huskies 10-4.
The Dukes recorded eight hits, including a pair of home runs from Alexis Linder and Laura Newman as they put up 10 runs and held on for the 14-10 win.
York 14, Aurora 10
Aurora’s Brooklyn Moody cranked out a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to give the Huskies a 10-4 lead entering the final inning.
York went to work on the six-run deficit as starting pitcher Lauryn Haggadone singled followed by a double off the bat of Linder and a fielder’s choice grounder from Abbey Seevers to push across the first run.
An error, and the second three-run home run of the day by Newman quickly cut the Aurora lead to 10-9.
With one out, Cori Combs singled and Mattie Pohl gave the Duke’s their fifth hit of the seventh to put two runners on base.
A two-run double by Meaghan Rowe gave York an 11-10 lead and they padded the advantage with a run scoring double by Haggadone followed by a two run laser over the leftfield fence by Linder who was 5 for 5 in the win with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Aurora could not make up the deficit in their half of the seventh and York went on to improve their season record to 12-11.
In the first game between the two teams in York earlier this season, York won a 1-0 nail biter at the York Ballpark Complex.
On Friday the two teams combined for 24 runs and 28 hits with the Dukes accounting for 17 hits in the win.
Haggadone picked up the win with seven innings of work; 11 hits; 10 runs and she struckout three and allowed two home runs.
Along with Linder; Seevers hit a three-run home run; Combs had a pair of singles and Haggadone went 3 for 5, with two doubles and an RBI. Rowe was 2 for 5 with a home run and three runs batted in.
Aurora’s Zoe Eckert was 3 for 5 with a home run and three-runs batted in.
“The Aurora game was very frustrating as we did not compete until the seventh inning, said York head coach Danyel Seevers. “We look forward to our sub districts on Monday which are here in York. I’m confident that our girls will show up ready to play their best the entire game.”
Adams Central 16, York 8
York’s scored six-time in the top of the fourth to erase the Patriots 6-2 lead and sent the Dukes to the bottom of the fourth with an 8-6 lead.
Unfortunately York’s six-run inning was all but a memory after the Patriots plated 10-runs in the bottom of the fourth.
York’s climb back into the game started with a single by Pohl.
After a ground out, Rowe single and Haggadone singled while Linder ripped a bases loaded clearing double to left field to make it 6-5.
After a second runner reached base on an error, Newman wiped them clean with the first of her two three-run bombs and an 8-6 lead.
The bottom of the fourth started off with a ground out, but the Patriots with four hits and a hit batter, including a two-run double by Jersie Freirichs that put Adams Central on top 9-8.
A pair of two runs singles off the bats of Savannah Harper and Elli Marker helped to build the lead to eight runs.
Before the bottom of the fourth could end, the 90 minute time clock ran out on the Dukes.
York finished with nine hits as Haggadone was 3 for 3 including a home run and two runs batted in.
Adams Central’s Sadie Carpenter picked up the win and she also hit a first inning two-run home run and went 3 for 3 in win. Marker was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Harper was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in.
Adams Central had 15 hits, nine of those coming in 10-run fourth inning.
Seevers felt the Dukes just didn’t play well enough defensively to get the job done.
“Against Adams Central I felt like we did a good job executing in the batter’s box,” Seevers stated. “Defensively we didn’t have what we needed to get the win. They are a good team but I felt as though if we played up to our capabilities we could’ve got the win.”
York (12-11) faces Columbus Lakeview at 12 noon on Monday and with a win plays at 2 p.m. against the winner of the Aurora-GICC match-up also at 12 noon.
