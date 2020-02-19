OMAHA — At this point of the season there are no given wins — you have to earn everything you get over the next three days at the CHI Health Center in Omaha during the state wrestling tournament.
York head coach Darrel Branz, who is about to complete his first full season as the Dukes’ head coach, feels good about the team, but is also mindful that there will be some tough matches for his guys.
“I feel very good about most every wrestler’s first-round match,” Branz said. “Kobe (Lyons) and Brayan (Rodriguez) both have great chances to win their first two matches and punch their ticket into the semifinals.”
The first wrestler to hit the mats for the Dukes will be 120-pound junior Thomas Ivey, who is rated No. 6 in his weight class by NEwrestle.com.
Ivey, with a record of 46-3, will open with Jayden Coulter of Pierce, a freshman with a record of 37-9.
A first-round win sets up a probable pairing against No. 1-rated Drew Arnold of Beatrice, who pinned Ivey at the Fairbury Invite a few weeks ago.
“Thomas should win his first match, but he does have a very tough second match, but anything can happen at the state meet,” Branz said. “I believe in Thomas and I believe when he’s pushing the pace of the match and is being offensive that he can beat anyone.”
Next up for York will be Oren Krumrie (37-13) at 138 — he’ll take on Nathaniel Murrillo of Gering (35-10), and he’ll be followed by junior Chase Cotton (17-8) at 160. Cotton is matched up against Jacob Awiszus (38-8), who is also from Gering.
The two Lyons brothers will follow at 170 with Kobe (47-4) going first against Reid Korth (23-9) of Wayne, followed by Kaden at 182 — he’ll face Deitrich Lecher (18-11) of Sidney. Kobe comes in rated No. 3 at 170, while Kaden holds down the No. 8 spot at 182.
At 285, Beau Woods (32-16), a Midland University football commit and first-time wrestler that placed fourth at districts in Blair, will face Columbus Lakeview senior Bradyn Kucera (36-7).
At 195, senior Jacob Diaz (37-4), a South Dakota School of Mines football commit, will take on Fairbury senior Seth Firmanek (42-3).
“Oren, Chase, Kaden and Beau all have to wrestle district champions, but like I said before, you never know what will happen,” Branz said. “I believe in my team and I believe they can win. Beau has already wrestled the guy he has in his first-round match and has pinned him.”
Rodriguez, with a record of 29-7, will face Martin Currillo (24-17), a freshman from Wayne.
York will open action on Thursday morning in the first session starting at 9:30 a.m. All first-round winners will wrestle a second time in the quarterfinals, while those who lose their opening match will return early Friday for the wrestlebacks.
“I’m excited to see what this team can do at the state meet,” Branz said. “I believe this team can have three or four state medalist this year.”
