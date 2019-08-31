SEWARD – The York Dukes improved since Monday’s quad at Pioneers Golf Course and that’s all York head coach Josh Miller wants to see in the early part of the 2019 season.
Elkhorn South edged the Aurora Huskies in the team race 362-365 with York in third with a stroke total of 389.
The individual championship was a one-horse race, as Aurora’s Danica Badura fired a 65 to defeat her closest competitors by 23 strokes.
Tying for second place was York junior Riley Stuhr and Nebraska City’s Brynn Bohlen, both with scores of 88.
“Riley Stuhr shook off a slow start and posted a very consistent 18-hole round,” commented York head coach Josh Miller. “It was nice to see her play with confidence and her short game really gave her some chances to score.”
Stuhr fired a 46 on the front nine, and improved by four strokes with a 42 on the back nine which was the same nine holes.
The Dukes’ Abby York, another junior, put up scores of 47-50 for a 97 and ended the day with a medal in 10th place. Junior Kirsten Fike finished in 16th place with rounds of 49-52 for a 101.
Senior Lilly Holthus had 52 strokes on the front nine and 51 on the back for a 103 and 18th place.
Not scoring for the Dukes but still with a solid two rounds was sophomore Piper Fernau with a 53-52 for 105 and 22nd overall.
“Abby and Lilly hit the ball well again, but I know they feel like they could have scored better,” said Miller. “It was nice to see Kirsten and Piper “figure out” their swing in the middle of the round. “
Finishing in fourth place in the team scoring was Nebraska City with 404 and rounding out the top five in a 12-team field was Seward with a score of 415.
Overall fourth and fifth place went to Elkhorn South’s Hannah Lefler (89) and Lauren Kohl (90) respectively.
York’s next action will take place next Wednesday as they host the York Invite with action getting started at 9 a.m.
This meet was originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 5th, but was moved due to a conflict schedule with the course.
“Their ball striking definitely improved on the second nine,” Miller added. “We made a nice jump after Monday’s quad, but we have to continue to improve as the season progresses.”
Team Scoring
1. Elkhorn South 362; 2. Aurora 365; 3.York 389; 4.Nebraska City 404; 5.Seward 415; 6.Norris 422; 7.GINW 425; 8.Shelby-Rising City 466; 9.Columbus Lakeview 470; 10.Crete 484; 11.Schuyler 508; 12.Fairbury NTS