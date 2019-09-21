COLUMBUS – The winning ways continued for the York Dukes softball program on Thursday as it picked up two wins at the Columbus Lakeview triangular at Bradshaw Park.
The Dukes won handily in both games as they beat the Schuyler Warriors, 17-0, in three innings and the host Lakeview Vikings, 17-2, in five. York, which has won three straight, improves its record to 8-7 and will compete at the Hastings Invite on Saturday at the Smith Softball Complex.
York 17, Schuyler 0
The Dukes erupted for 10 runs in the first inning and seven in the second while pitchers Lauryn Haggadone and Meaghan Rowe combined to throw a no-hitter.
The Dukes racked up 13 hits in the win and were led at the plate by Mattie Pohl with three. Alexis Linder, Lauren Newman and Emma Ziemba all recorded two hits.
In the RBI department, Linder, Abbey Seevers and Newman each had three while Rowe and Bailey Robinson both had two.
In the circle, both Rowe and Haggadone struck out two batters.
York 17, Columbus Lakeview 2
The game was tied at 2 after four innings, but York made quick work of things in the fifth by rattling off a staggering 15 runs. Haggadone and the defense behind her shut out Lakeview in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.
York outhit the Vikings 8-2. Rowe led everyone at the plate by going 3 of 5 with six RBIs. Haggadone belted a home run and finished the game with two hits and a couple RBIs. Newman and Pohl each added two RBIs as well.
Haggadone pitched all five innings and struck out five with only one walk. She gave up just one earned run.
