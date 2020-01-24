FAIRBURY — The York girls were looking to regroup in Friday’s road tilt against the Fairbury Lady Jeffs.
After a big win over Class B defending champ Grand Island Northwest two weeks ago, the B No. 5-rated Dukes dropped their next two games to C-2 No. 7 Grand Island Central Catholic (67-62 in overtime) and B No. 10 Norris (51-41).
On Friday, York looked like it was on its way to doing just that — regrouping with an easy win — when it had an 11-point lead, 35-24, with 1:24 left in the game. But due to an overabundance of inbounding problems in the final minute, the Lady Jeffs made the Dukes sweat in the last moments by cutting York’s advantage down to just two points, 35-33, with 12 seconds left.
That was as close as Fairbury got, however, as York was able to hang on to a 36-33 win to improve to 11-4.
The Dukes were able to find an open player with a baseball pass near midcourt, and sophomore guard Mattie Pohl connected on 1 of 2 at the free-throw line, making it a three-point game. The Lady Jeffs’ last-second heave didn’t fall.
“We were having a hard time getting it in,” York head coach Matt Kern said after the game. “They had a 6-foot-3 girl (Sara Huss) on our inbounder so it was hard to see, and our girls were getting open but they (Fairbury) were doing a good job and getting some steals and tips. We had to fight, so we sent it deep on that last play and had a chance to shoot some free throws.”
The Dukes will look to continue the good vibes Saturday night against the North Platte Bulldogs (13-2), who will come into the Duke Dome rated No. 8 in Class A. The Bulldogs are riding a six-game winning streak.
Like the Dukes, the Lady Jeffs have length to them. Huss is a 6-3 senior and averaged a double-double with 11.4 points and 10.5 rebounds coming into the game. Sophomore Karly McCord is 6-2 and averaged 7.5 points.
But through through 15 games this season, Fairbury has been offensively challenged, scoring only 37 points per game. Its defense, however, is what keeps the Lady Jeffs competing as they hold opponents to an average of 31.5 points.
York was set to trail 18-17 at the half, but a buzzer-beating, banked-in 3 from Destiny Shepherd right in front of the Lady Jeffs’ bench gave the Dukes a 20-18 edge at the break.
York’s man-to-man defense really started to hound the Fairbury offense and limit it to one shot each time down the court. The Dukes outscored the Lady Jeffs 9-4 in the third thanks to four points from Maddie Portwine and two from both Natalia Dick and Masa Scheierman.
Portwine, who came into the game averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals, had a big game for the Dukes. The 6-foot guard scored a game-high 19 points while both Dick and Scheierman added six.
York continued to shut down the Lady Jeffs on the defensive end to start the fourth, and eventually saw its lead grow to 10 points, 33-22, after a free throw from Shepherd with 5:16 left.
“I think our defense played really well,” Kern said. “You have to contain their bigs, and they didn’t hit a lot of outside shots. I loved how we built that lead, that was big. Maddie Portwine made some big shots today, and when she scores like that we have a good chance.
“We were on the road and Fairbury has a lot of pride. I was very proud of the girls to finish that game.”
York (11-4) 12 8 9 7 — 36
At Fairbury (8-8) 7 11 4 11 — 33
York scoring: Maddie Portwine 19, Natalia Dick 6, Masa Scheierman 6, Destiny Shepherd 4, Mattie Pohl 1.
Fairbury scoring: Jami Mans 7, Cora DeBoer 6, Karly McCord 6, Sara Huss 6, Ellie Ohlde 6, Jaelle Johnson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.