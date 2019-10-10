YORK – Friday’s foul weather (this Friday, not last Friday) motivated York boys tennis coach Dan Malleck to move the York Invitational ahead two days to Wednesday.
However the forced reschedule eliminated three schools who were not able to accommodate the date change. That transformed York’s event from an invitational to a triangular. Only Mt. Michael and Lincoln Christian were able to make the trip.
“This was our final meet before state next Thursday and Friday,” explained the coach. “It was good for us because Lincoln Christian has some solid players and Mt. Michael is the favorite to win Class B.
“Drew (Hammer, sophomore) had a great three-set match with Will Mallisee of Mt. Michael that went down to the wire and would have tied us with them. It was very encouraging to see that Drew can play with that level of player (Mallisee is 21-6 on the season).
”John (Esser) and Matt (Mittman) also took Mt. Michael’s No. 2 doubles team to the brink which will be pivotal as well, Malleck reported.
“Hayden and Hunter (Royal, seniors) played great and likely solidified the No. 1 seed for state” which will be played next Thursday and Friday at Woods Park in Lincoln
“Ty’s match with Isaac Gart -- the heavy favorite to win it all - was far more competitive than the score and Ty came away feeling like he has a puncher’s chance if they meet again.”
Ty Schneider is the senior Duke who holds court No. 1 singles.
The Royal twins were unbeaten on the day in two matches. The other Duke entries were one up and one down on the day.
The Royals upended Daniel Bernardson and Ashton Carlson from Christian, 6-1, 6-1, and took the measure of Mount Michael’s Peyton Rosenfels and Ethan Pentel, 6-1, 6-2.
In the third contest at first doubles it was Mount Michael over Christian.
The Duke at first singles, Schneider, won his first match at the expense of Christian’s Ben Ingracia, 6-2, 6-3, but fell to the aforementioned Isaac Gart in his second appearance on the court, 2-6, 1-6.
Mount Michael defeated Christian in the third No. 1 singles match.
Drew Hammer was the Duke on the all-soph second singles bracket. Hammer manhandled Christian’s David Heeron, 6-1, 6-2, to open his morning, then acquitted himself well as his coach described in a loss Mount Michael’s Mallisee in a 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 marathon.
Mallisee easily defeated Christian in the third match on that bracket.
At second doubles the York senior tandem of John Esser and Matt Mittman won 6-0, 6-2 over Christian juniors Myles Olesen and Brady McGerr, then fell to Alex Payne and Jose Castillo from Mount Michael in their second match, 4-6, 4-6.
Mount Michael won the third match at No. 2 doubles and also the meet with 10 total points. York snapped at Mount Michae’s heels with eight points for second. Lincoln Christian, blanked in points, was third by default.
