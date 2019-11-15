YORK – Rebuilding a program does not just happen overnight.
The York Dukes volleyball team had not posted a winning record since 2012 when it went 15-14 and knocked off Seward in the district final to earn a Class B state tournament berth.
That year, the Dukes drew No. 1 seed Grand Island Northwest and lost a 3-1 decision in Lincoln.
This past season, however, York defeated Northwest for the first time since 2004. It was also within one match of making the Class B state tournament field, and while the Dukes ended on a two-game losing streak they were still 18-14 on the year and return most of the team for next season.
York head coach Chris Ericson felt that his team was so close in so many losses, that just a lack of consistency played a huge role in the eventual ending.
“When I look back to our play in the early games we were very inconsistent and error prone. Yet, we were still competitive in most of those matches,” Ericson said. “Our focus was on developing more discipline and speed on our side of the net in all areas. There were many matches where we would come out and win the first set, compete but fall short in the second then let slides of points beat us in the third.
“There were several of those matches that we lost that could have gone either way and we found a way to fall short. And those were against good teams. Those were against teams who played in Lincoln at the end of the year.”
The only senior on the team was Natalia Dick, and her leadership was a huge key in the Dukes’ success.
“The four years that Natalia was in the program she experienced both the highs and lows. What she meant to the team this year as one of the captains and the leader was huge for the success that we were able to achieve,” Ericson said. “She has a fantastic relationship not only with her teammates, but with the coaches as well. She was always looking for ways to unite the team. She will be greatly missed, but can depart knowing that she left an impact on the program and we are better because of her.”
Before the season even started, the schedule was a huge factor as to how the season might play out. York did not play a home match until the first Tuesday night in October, and the only other game at the Duke Dome was the 3-1 upset win over Northwest on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
However, the extremely large number of bus hours may have played out in the Dukes’ favor overall.
“When I saw this, I feared for the toll it would take. However, looking back I really believe that it helped this group grow and come together as a team,” Ericson said. “If my count is correct, we had 17 road trips this season. That time on the bus, together as a team, provided some great bonding time.”
The Dukes know that in order to keep the program on the rise the team has to get better in several areas, and work during the offseason will be the first step in getting to that next level.
“We’ve already started to talk about the expectations for next year with the girls. One of my mentors told me that success creates more pressure. With that said, we will have to improve greatly in a few areas of our play if we want to advance from where we finished this year,” Ericson said. “Time will be spent building these in the spring and summer. However, we put more emphasis on them going and becoming more athletic and these areas fix themselves. Our returning experience will be gladly welcomed back in 2020. Yet, that can’t be enough and we need to stay hungry to do more next year.
“The postseason experience of heightened pressure was a new element of competition for us,” he added. “Although we finished the season on two straight losses, we were one win from state and I know that those girls coming back next year are better for this. You can’t draw up those moments in practice. They have to live them and learn.”
Ericson said the kids have dedicated themselves to getting better and wanting to see more success for the program.
“I cannot say enough about this team as a whole. Thirty-seven girls coming to practice to compete and get better each day,” he said. “It will be fun to see how they grow from now until August 27th, 2020, when we kick off the new season. It has also been fun for me, but even more for the girls to experience a buzz for York volleyball in the community. I’d like to thank everyone for that. Those are the moments these girls will remember.”
