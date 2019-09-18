YORK — Success on Parents Night.
The York Dukes softball team made quick work of the Holdrege Dusters on Tuesday night at the warm and breezy York Ballpark Complex, winning 13-1 in just three innings.
York pounded out 11 hits while its freshman pitcher, Lauryn Haggadone, held the Dusters to just three.
After the Dusters tacked on one run in the top of the first inning, the Dukes’ offense struck gold right away against Holdrege pitcher Morgan Hein. York erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the frame that included a two-run homer from Lauren Newman, a couple two-run doubles from Haggadone and Abbey Seevers, and RBI singles from Jami Hoblyn, Baylie Holthus and Alexis Linder.
It was good to see the bats get going early, said head coach Danyel Seevers.
“We really adjusted well to the pitcher, and that’s what we continued to try to do throughout the season,” she said, “because these girls have seen some very tough pitchers from Hastings, Beatrice, Crete, Seward. So it’s nice to go out and get some confidence at the plate, and I feel we did that tonight.”
With Haggadone doing her thing inside the circle — she ended the night with six strikeouts — the York offense kept its foot on the gas and recorded two more runs in the second and three in the third. Newman’s RBI single that landed just fair along the right-field line ended the game via run-rule.
Newman had a team-high four RBIs in the win while Bailey Robinson had two. Newman and Emma Ziemba both had a team-leading two hits.
Next up for the Dukes (6-7) is a triangular on Thursday at Columbus Lakeview (1-10) with Schuyler (2-11).
