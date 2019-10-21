GRAND ISLAND – From the start, head coach Chris Ericson thought his team came ready to make some noise at the Central Conference volleyball tournament.
The York Dukes did just that in all three of their matches Saturday at Northwest High School in Grand Island, but came up just short in their first two against Seward and Northwest, losing both 2-1.
But the Dukes ended their tournament on a high note, however, beating Adams Central 2-0 to give them a fifth-place finish at conference. During the two-day tournament, sophomore Masa Scheierman broke the school record for most kills in a season and currently sits at 340. The previous record was held by Aleyah Rosenau, who recorded 326 kills in 2012.
Scheierman still has chances to add to her total with two more regular-season matches left on the schedule, including Tuesday night at home against conference champ Northwest (18-12) and Thursday night on the road at Schuyler (2-18).
In the conference title match, Northwest, No. 7 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings, defended its Central Conference crown on its home court with a 2-0 win over runner-up Class C-1 No. 9-rated Columbus Lakeview behind scores of 25-14, 29-27.
“This crew has so much left to accomplish in what is left of this season,” Ericson said. “We have a huge home game Tuesday night in a rematch with Northwest and the girls can’t wait to get back on the court.”
Seward 2, York 1
The Bluejays defeated the Dukes 23-25, 25-18, 25-21. York showed grit, Ericson said, by coming back to win the first set even after trailing 23-19. Seward, however, kept its foot on the gas, which proved hard to stop.
“In set two and three I didn’t feel like there was any let down,” Ericson said. “They forced us into some sloppy situations late in both set two and three that caught us, and forced us into too many mistakes. That left us a little short once again.”
It was the third close loss to Seward this season for the Dukes, who were led by Scheierman’s 13 kills and 13 digs. Addison Legg recorded 12 kills and eight digs while Erin Case chipped in with eight kills.
Brynn Hirschfeld led the team in assists with 21 while Natalie Rockenbach had 14.
Northwest 2, York 1
After winning the first set over the Vikings 28-26, York dropped its next two 25-21, 25-22. Ericson said the match with Northwest was similar to the loss against Seward – a great start, but an error-plagued finish.
“We were able to gut out a victory in set one, then the mistakes caught us again,” he said. “That’s been our nemesis in many matches this season if you look at our losses. However, there was a ton of confidence brought from that match. It was almost as if the switch turned on that we are a formidable team, and one that can compete with the traditional powerhouses in our conference.”
Scheierman had the top performance against Northwest with 18 kills and 18 digs. Legg had 10 kills while Case had four kills, two ace serves and three blocks.
Hirschfeld had 20 assists and Rockenbach 15.
York 2, Adams Central 0
Behind seven kills from Case and seven digs and four aces from Rockenbach, York easily handed Adams Central 25-15, 25-13 to win fifth place.
The Dukes came out very aggressive, especially at the service line, which overwhelmed the Patriots according to Ericson. York recorded 11 aces in the win.
“We could have backed down and dwelled on the fact that we weren’t in the championship, but again I love how we came to compete,” he said. “That says a lot about where this team is mentally going into the last week of the regular season.”
