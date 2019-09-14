YORK – After a loss to a tough Adams Central team, the York Dukes softball squad regrouped and handed the Class C No. 3-rated Centennial Broncos an 11-4 loss in five innings in the nightcap of a triangular Thursday at the York Ballpark Complex.
York outhit Centennial 9-5 in the win and led 4-3 after the first inning and 6-3 after the second. Centennial chipped away at the deficit, cutting it to 6-4 after the third, but the Dukes pulled away by scoring four in the fourth and one in the fifth while holding the Broncos scoreless the rest of the way.
It was a total team effort at the plate for York as seven Dukes recorded at least one hit in the win. Both Abbey Seevers and Lauren Newman led with two hits. Meaghan Rowe was tops in the RBI department with three while two others – Cori Combs and Mattie Pohl – had two.
In the circle for the Dukes was Lauryn Haggadone. She pitched all five innings and struck out four batters with just two walks. She gave up five hits and only two earned runs.
Centennial’s Chaylee Tonniges led the Broncos’ bats with two RBIs while both Kailey Ziegler and Hunter Hartshorn both had one.
Erika Cast and Ziegler both saw time in the circle for Centennial. Cast stuck out four but walked six batters while giving up five earned runs and seven hits. Ziegler walked three.
York improves to 3-5 and will travel to the Columbus Lakeview Invite. Centennial drops to 11-6 and will be in Milford on Tuesday to take on the Eagles (9-3).
