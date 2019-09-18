YORK – The visitors from Lincoln Christian were short of weapons in Tuesday’s tennis dual on the Dukes’ home courts where York won big, 9-0.
“I was very concerned about the possibility of a letdown after each guy playing five matches yesterday against many of the top Class A players in the state,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “However, it was the cleanest that I’ve seen us play this year. We hit solid rally shots when we should and we hit kill shots when we should – it was fun to watch that level of decision-making.
“Drew (Hammer) was able to avenge a loss to Daniel Bernhardson from yesterday and that will help him for state seeding.”
The wins move both the varsity and junior varsity Dukes to 6-0 on the year in duals.
At first singles, York senior Ty Schneider led the way for his team with a sweep of Ben Ingracia, 8-zip. Hammer set things right with Bernhardson 8-6 at second singles and York’s man at No. 3 singles, senior Hayden Royal, bested Ashton Carlson of Christian by a count of 8-nil.
At fourth singles, Hunter Royal handled Myles Olseson 8-2 and Matt Mittman, a senior playing at fifth singles, blanked Brady McGerr 8-0. John Esser, a Duke senior competing at No. 6 singles, defeated David Heeron 8-1.
Three sets of doubles squared off in the dual with the Royal twins setting the pace in the No. 1 slot with a quick 8-0 dismissal of Carlson and McGerr.
Esser and Mittman at No. 2 doubles ganged up on Oleson and Heeron to the tune of 8-1 and, at third doubles, Hammer and Schneider got by Ingracia and Bernhardson, 8-6.
In the JV singles bracket for York: Evan Fraser won 7-5, 6-1; Andrew Van Gomple won 6-1 and Dawson Schwarz fell 0-6.
Van Gomple and Fraser won at JV doubles, 6-4, as did Fraser and Schwarz, 6-1.
Dukes place sixth at Class A-heavy Lincoln East Invite
LINCOLN – York placed sixth as a team in the Class A-heavy Lincoln East Invite on Monday.
Lincoln Pius X won the tournament with 118 points while Lincoln East was runner-up with 98 and Elkhorn South third with 84. The Dukes racked up 66 team points.
York placed fifth in three of the four divisions Monday.
The No. 1 doubles team of Hayden and Hunter Royal went 3-2 to take fifth. In the championship round, the Royals beat Elkhorn South’s Michael Day and Max Jordan, 8-6.
In No. 1 singles, Schneider also went 3-2 and won 8-6 over Lincoln Southeast’s Jackson Miller in the championship round.
The third York competitor to record a 3-2 mark in Lincoln on Monday was the No. 2 doubles team of Esser and Mittman. They gutted out a 9-8 victory over Lincoln North Star’s Evan Kocian and Josh Mikus in the final round.
In No. 2 singles, Drew Hammer ended his day 1-4, with his lone win coming in the first round, 8-4, over Norfolk’s Kalen Krohn.
Final team scoring of Lincoln East Invite: 1. Lincoln Pius X 118; 2. Lincoln East 98; 3. Elkhorn South 84; 4. Lincoln Southeast 78; 5. Kearney 70; 6. York 66; 7. Lincoln North Star 64; 8. Lincoln Christian 30; 9. Columbus 28; 10. Norfolk 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.