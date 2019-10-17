YORK – For the past 12 years, Danyel Seevers and her husband Phil have built the York High School softball program into a Class B powerhouse.
Last Saturday in Beatrice during the Class B, District 2 final, the Seevers walked off the field as head coach and assistant coach for the final time as the Dukes’ season came to an end against the Lady Orange.
Danyel had announced at the start of the 2019 season this would be her and Phil’s final year of coaching the team. The Dukes softball program, which started in 2008, has never had any other head coach.
Seevers said that while she knew the end was near, she was also thinking about the seniors who were also playing their final game.
“That last inning was very hard. I know our girls have fought back from big deficits before but Beatrice was a very talented team and I knew the end was coming close,” Seevers said. “However, the most difficult aspect wasn’t knowing that I was going to be stepping off the field for the final time but some of the seniors that were coming up to bat and seeing the look in their eyes as they were making their final appearance.
“I hurt more for them as I knew most of them didn’t want it to be over either. It was a sad feeling for the whole team as I know they have put a lot of time and effort into this and it was coming to an end. There were a lot of emotions all around.”
Seven seniors played in their final game on Saturday, and whoever the next head coach might be, they will inherit a lot of talent, but there will also so be challenges.
“I’m hoping there are few challenges for the new head coach. It’s in the returning players’ hands to completely buy into whomever steps into this program and they should set expectations upon themselves to be leaders that will get this team to state next year and continue the York Duke softball tradition while embracing the new coach’s philosophy,” Seevers said. “I hope we left the program in a great place and it’s set up for success.”
Seevers talked about the season and all the improvements the team made over the course of the season.
“It was great to see improvements as our season progressed. Every aspect of our game got better because the kids worked hard and learned from our losses,” Seevers said. “There is a core group of girls that will be back next year that love this game and know what needs to be improved to be even better next year. I can’t wait to see how they do.”
The Dukes lost 13 games this season, but those 13 losses came to rated teams, indicating that York faced good pitching. York’s offense came around during the season with strong plate appearances.
“I feel as though our biggest improvement was what happened in the batter’s box both physically and mentally. Most of our kids really came along throughout practice and with each game capitalizing on their at-bats,” Seevers said. “All 13 of our losses were to rated teams, and with that means talented pitching – so I’m very pleased with how they made adjustments with who we faced. Defensively, Lauryn Haggadone really grew as a freshman pitcher. She and Mattie Pohl worked very well together.”
Seevers already indicated that she is enjoying just being a mom again, and when asked if the future might hold another coaching position, she said that was not in the plans.
“At this point I have no plans to coach. Tonight I actually went to Ryan’s freshman football game and it was great,” she said. “My focus is on my family and teaching. That will be plenty for me.”
The York team has enjoyed one of the strongest followings, both administrative and fan support over the years. Seevers acknowledged what that meant to her and Phil and the team the past 12 years.
“I want to thank the many alumni, friends, administrators, coaches and family that have been so supportive, especially in the past week making sure Phil and I are OK, knowing that this is extremely hard for us,” Seevers said. “The support from our York community has been amazing these 12 years and I wouldn’t have wanted to coach anywhere else.
“Go Dukes.”
