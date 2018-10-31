HASTINGS — When you have the No. 1 seed on the ropes in the second set, you have to close them out and get the match tied up.
York was unable to do that on Tuesday night as they led the Hastings Tigers 23-19 and gave up six unanswered in the 25-23 loss.
The Tigers won the first set 25-8 and the third set by the score of 25-16.
York ends their season with a record of 7-23 and says good-bye to four seniors who saw their final action on the volleyball court for the Dukes.
After the Hastings Tigers used six ace serves in the first set to win easily the York girls responded with a hard played second set that the Dukes took control of late.
York senior Alexis Velde had four of her team high eight kills in the second set and senior Shelby Rumery’s tip winner broke an 18-18 all tie for the 19-18 York lead.
The Dukes went up 20-18 when junior Erin Case and freshman Masa Scheierman combined on a double-block.
Hastings senior Cecilia Beahm came into the match with 412 kills and she added to that total with a back-row winner to make it 20-19.
Two errors by the Tigers and an ace block by Rumery put the Duke’s two-points from set point.
York head coach Chris Ericson told the girls in an earlier timeout that he wanted them to close out the set before Beahm got back into the front row.
That didn’t happen.
“We knew that we were not going to stop her, we knew to beat them we would have contain her the best we could and we didn’t do a very good job of that tonight,” said Ericson. “We knew in that second set when she rotated back to the front row it was going to be really tough to close out that set. The focus on that last time out was to get out of that set and finish it now before she came back to the front. I don’t know if the girls saw that and panicked a little and got intimidated or what. She is good, she is as good of hitter as we have seen all year long.”
It wasn’t only Beahm in the 6-0 run it was also the Tigers serving as Dacy Sealey roped a pair of winners to go with Beahm’s two kills, including the set clincher.
Beahm had 19 kills in the match and she also added five ace serves as the Tigers had 31 team kills and 15 aces.
After falling behind 6-0 to open the third set, York fought back with a Tiger hitting error and a double ace block from Maddie Portwine and Scheierman.
York would never get any closer as the Tigers went on a 4-1 run to lead 10-3.
York ended the match with 19 team kills as Velde had eight in her final game and Scheierman added seven.
York had just one ace serve and that came in the third set by Brynn Hirschfeld.
“We passed pretty clean in the second set and the first part of the third set I thought, then we just got kind of erratic. Some of that is a tribute to them because they served so aggressively. They were driving the ball hard over the net, setting it up short and keeping us guessing,” Ericson stated. “We were able to get some long rallies which we came up short in as well. It was just tough for us to get any kind of consistent momentum going.”
Ericson reflected on the season and looked ahead to next year.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was not to look at the record, but to be playing our best volleyball at the end of the year. Even though tonight the whole match didn’t look like it, I thought that we were able to do that the last two few games,” Ericson explained. “These seniors have been great, great leaders of a team that is made up of two-thirds freshman and sophomore top to bottom. They have made those girls comfortable, they have worked with them and they have been positive role models for these kids to build on. We have a lot of girls coming back, some great kids coming in from the eighth grade class. It’s an exciting time for York volleyball. Now we just have to figure out a way to put it all together.”
The four seniors are Hailee Pohl, Nikole Portz, Velde and Rumery.