YORK – After a great win at a nearly an all-Class A tournament on Saturday, the York Dukes boys tennis team continued to roll on Tuesday as it defeated Beatrice 9-0.
In No. 1 doubles, the team of Hayden and Hunter Royal beat Colt Dittbrenner and Zach Zimmerman 8-1 while the No. 2 doubles of John Esser and Matt Mittman took down Dawson Saathoff and Connor Kelley by the same score.
The No. 3 doubles squad – which consists of Ty Schneider and Drew Hammer – were 8-3 winners over Connor Freitag and Max Meyer.
“Even though the varsity won 9-0, I don’t think any of them would say that they were as sharp as they would like to be,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Possibly a little letdown after winning the invite on Saturday, and that’s something that we need to do a better job of handling down the road.”
In singles play, Schneider shut out Freitag 8-0 while both Hayden Royal and Mittman won their matches 8-1. Both Hammer and Esser picked up 8-2 wins while Hunter Royal had a fight against Saathoff, but was able to come out on top 8-6.
The Dukes will compete in a triangular with Grand Island Central Catholic on Thursday at Lexington.
“We will need to step it up a notch if we want to be successful at the triangular in Lexington Thursday,” Malleck said.
