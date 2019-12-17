LEXINGTON – As the snow started to fall outside of Lexington High School on Saturday night, it was business as usual for the York Duke girls basketball team as it shook off an early challenge from the Lexington Minutemaids.
Lexington, which had dropped a four-point game to Holdrege the night before on Friday, hung with the Dukes through the first eight minutes, 13-13, before York, the No. 5 team in Class B, asserted itself both on the defensive and the offensive side of the ball.
York used a 23-7 second-quarter run to put Lexington away and went on to a 69-34 win to improve to 4-0 this year.
York head coach Matt Kern was not thrilled with York’s defensive effort in the first quarter, but the Dukes cleaned up some things and pulled away.
“We cleaned up some things on the defensive end, what did they have, 11 points at the quarter? I didn’t like how we were letting them get in the lane, so we just needed to move our feet a lot better than we were,” Kern said. “We cleaned that up, moved our feet better, got into the lane defensively and shut them down.
“When you come to Lexington and you know their girls are going to play hard, that’s how they are and that is how they are wired,” Kern added. “They had a game last night so we knew their legs could be tired and we preached that to our girls about four quarters and the girls battled hard for four quarters and we got the win.”
York was able to use its defensive pressure to set up a lot of its offense in the second quarter.
Junior Maddie Portwine led York with 22 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field, and that included 2 of 4 on 3-point attempts.
Senior post Natalia Dick capped off a great week with 13 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double, while sophomore guard Mattie Pohl chipped in with 11 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the floor.
The Dukes had 12 steals in the win as Pohl led the way with four and Portwine added three.
Masa Scheierman had a team high 14 rebounds and four points. The 6-foot sophomore is averaging 9.8 rebounds a game four games into the season.
The Dukes were 24 of 56 from the field for 43 percent, 3 of 7 on 3-pointers and a solid 18 of 22 at the line for 82 percent.
York will play its first back-to-back game this weekend with a Friday night road trip at Aurora and will be back home on Saturday to close out the pre-holiday schedule with Hastings.
“This weekend will be our first back-to-back night so that will be a new challenge for us,” Kern said. “I think this is a special group, we have a lot of things going on. We have to get a lot better, but there are things that we are doing right and that is what is getting us victories. I like where this group is at both mentally and physically.
“What we talk about is that we will get the best from every team, because we are York and everybody wants to knock us off and we are comfortable being that team.”
York (4-0)
13 23 21 12 – 69
At Lexington (0-5)
13 7 7 7 – 34
York scoring: Masa Scheierman 4, Addison Legg 9, Destiny Shepherd 4, Maddie Portwine 22, Meaghan Rowe 6, Mattie Pohl 11, Natalia Dick 13.
