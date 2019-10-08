RAYMOND – After beating Crete and Fairbury Saturday at the Raymond Invite, the York Dukes volleyball team played a familiar face in the championship of the tournament: the Seward Lady Jays.
Last Thursday, the Dukes were in Seward for a triangular and played the Class B No. 8-rated Lady Jays tough, taking one set from them before losing 2-1. On Saturday, it was the same deal – York won the first set 25-23, but dropped the next two 25-18, 25-13 to take runner-up at the invite.
York was led offensively at the invite by Erin Case, who had a team-high 20 kills in the three matches. She was followed by Addison Legg (16), Masa Scheierman (16), Natalia Dick (9) and Maddie Portwine (9). Brynn Hirschfeld had the most set assists with 31 while Natalie Rockenbach dished out 25.
The Dukes sit at 11-9 on the season and will travel to Hastings on Tuesday afternoon for a triangular with host Adams Central (10-10) and Lexington (8-13).
York 2, Crete 0
The Dukes won the match over Crete with scores of 25-20, 25-16. Both Case and Legg led the team in kills with five while Scheierman had four and Dick three. Both setters – Hirschfeld and Rockenbach – recorded eight assists.
Defensively, Scheierman had the most digs with five.
York 2, Fairbury 0
Fairbury had nothing the Dukes, who rolled to the victory behind scores of 25-11, 25-14. Case and Scheierman notched seven kills while Legg was right behind them with five. Hirschfeld had 11 assists while Rockenbach added six.
The Dukes tallied 11 ace serves in the win, led by Rockenbach’s four. Three others – Portwine, Scheierman and Case – each had two.
Legg was the top defensive player with five digs.
Seward 2, York 1
Case once again led her team in the kills department with eight while Legg had six and Scheierman five. Hirschfeld had 12 assists with Rockenbach dishing out 11.
The 6-foot Scheierman was a terror at the net defensively with a team-high six blocks and 12 digs. The Dukes actually recorded 12 blocks against the Lady Jays as Case had four and Portwine three. Portwine also saw some success at the service line with a team-leading three aces.
