LEXINGTON – Several wrestling teams found themselves in the top position on the scoreboard at one time or another on Saturday at the Central Conference tournament held at Lexington High School.
The lead bounced around between the York Dukes, Grand Island Northwest Vikings, Aurora Huskies and the Columbus Lakeview Vikings.
When all the wrestling came to an end on Saturday it was Aurora with 192.5 points and four individual champions that got past the runner-up Dukes with 172 points and three individual champions.
Taking third was Northwest with 167.5 while fourth went to Lakeview with 152.5. Topping off the top five was the Seward Bluejays with 125 points.
York’s Thomas Ivey (43-1) took the title at 120 pounds. One weight class up from that, at 126, Kaleb Eliker (33-8) added a second championship. And at 170, Kobe Lyons (42-3) captured the gold.
Of the 10 York wrestlers to compete on Saturday, nine of them came away with medals.
Ivey, a junior, came in as the No. 5-rated wrestler according to NEwrestle. Ivey quickly took care of Northwest’s Ben Sutherland in 1 minute, 14 seconds and followed that with a semifinal win over Jovanny Gandara of Lexington in 3:28.
In the championship, Ivey met No. 8 Devon Ackles of Adams Central and defeated the Patriot grappler with a 12-2 major decision.
At 126, the Dukes picked up a second title as Eliker was a 7-6 winner over Columbus Lakeview’s Lucien Engel (29-7). Lucien came in ranked No. 6.
On his way to the championship, Eliker, rated No. 8, picked up pins over Konnor Howard of Adams Central (1:32) and Brandon Carpenter of Holdrege (5:17). In the semifinals, Eliker pinned Shawn Buchannan of Crete in 5:23. Buchannan was the No. 4-rated wrestler in Class B.
The Dukes’ Kobe Lyons gave York its final championship as he went 3-0 and won the title at 170 with a 12-0 major decision of Aurora’s Mack Owens.
In his opening bout the York junior pinned Lexington’s Eddie Sanchez in 2:42, and in the semifinals he picked up a second pin as he defeated Oaklyn Smith of Adams Central in 3:47.
Two Dukes made it to the finals of their respective weight classes but came up a little short.
At 195, senior Jacob Diaz (31-2) earned his championship match with a 5-3 win over Lakeview’s Austen Smith. Smith came in as the No. 8-rated wrestler at 195.
In the championship, Diaz lost a sudden victory to Imanol Munoz of Holdrege. The Duster wrestler (30-4) is rated No. 6 in B.
In the heavyweight bracket, York’s Beau Woods (27-14) was 2-0 when he ran into Aurora’s Aaron Jividen (34-4), who came in No. 8.
Woods defeated Alejandro Sanabria of Schuyler by pin in 5:14 and Brody Stutzman of Northwest in 2:47. In the final, Woods was pinned by Jividen in 4:36.
The rest of the York field included third place efforts by Oren Krumrie (33-10) at 132, Kaden Lyons (32-8) at 182 and Brayan Rodriguez (24-7) at 220.
At 138, Nate Streeter-Myers (17-18) finished sixth.
“We had a great Central Conference meet. The boys wrestled well. It has been a long time that York has had three conference champions,” York head coach Darrel Branz said. “These three are wrestling very well right now. Kaleb had a really special day because we record his 100th win in the semifinals, then avenged a loss earlier in the year to finish as a conference champ. Beau Woods and Jacob Diaz were conference runner-ups and just came up short. Jacob made the finals by overcoming a previous loss and Beau is continuing to make great progress – if he keeps progressing, who knows what he can do.
“Finally, this conference runner-up was a team effort. Everyone wrestling had a part in us getting second as a team. Without this team effort we do not finish second.”
York is back in action on Friday at the Fairbury Invite.
Team scoring: 1. Aurora 192.5; 2. York 172; 3. Northwest 167.5; 4. Columbus Lakeview 152.5; 5. Seward 125; 6. Schuyler 95.5; 7. Lexington 91; 8. Adams Central 90; 9. Holdrege 67.5; 10. Crete 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.