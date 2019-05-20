COLUMBUS – On the Elks Country Club website, the description of the course located north of Columbus pretty much says it all.
“Elks Country Club is challenging yet not brutally unfair. The course is not terribly long but it is tight enough to require a precise swing for success.”
York head coach Dan Malleck, whose team will be out to defend its 2018 Class B title and won at Columbus’ Quail Run Golf Course last year, had just about the exact same thoughts about Elks.
“Elks isn’t very long for these guys, but it’s pretty tight with a lot of trees,” Malleck, whose Dukes finished second at the district meet at Jackrabbit Run in Grand Island, said. “If you get going sideways, it can be a long day. It actually has a lot in common with York Country Club, so our guys should be used to the precision required.”
The Nebraska State Class B Championships were originally scheduled to be back at Quail Run, but early spring flooding made the in-town course located along the Loup River unplayable.
York shot the second-best score in districts with a 304, behind only Adams Central which fired a 300.
Malleck said there are several golfers who could contend for the individual title starting today at state.
“The favorites to win the individual title would include Reed (Malleck of York), Tyler Welch of Seward, Luke Gutschewski of Mt. Michael, Charles Zielinski of Skutt and Bryce Vun Cannon of Columbus Scotus on his home course,” Coach Malleck said. “However, there are about eight other players who could win it as well. Both races should be very interesting.”
Reed Malleck is the Dukes’ only player back from last year’s state title team that defeated Omaha Skutt by 25 strokes.
Teams who seem to have the best shot at the team title include North Platte, Adams Central, Grand Island Northwest, Omaha Skutt Catholic, Norris, Bennington and York.
The rest of the 12-team field includes; Beatrice, Platteview, Bishop Neumann, Cozad and McCook.
“I would say North Platte is the solid favorite as they have four of their five guys back from last year’s team that finished sixth in Class A last year,” Coach Malleck said.
Elks features four par-five holes with the longest being No. 13 at 527 yards. The others are 493, 500 and 510 yards, all reachable with the quality of golfers in the Class B field.
The par threes are 160, 185, 146 and a monstrous 210-yard layout on hole No. 17.
The final two holes could offer some real excitement with the length on No. 17, and a south wind on No. 18 could add some distance to the already longest par four on the course at 450 yards.
Weather could also turn out to be a real concern as thunderstorms and high winds are forecast for Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 50s.
Wednesday clears up for a mostly sunny day with temperatures climbing into the 70s.
Here are the tee times for the York boys who will be defending the Dukes’ state title:
Hole No. 1
10:10 a.m. Andrew Sahling
10:40 a.m. Hunter Royal
11:10 a.m. Hayden Royal
11:30 a.m. Reed Malleck
Hole No. 10
9:50 a.m. Marley Jensen
Up-to-date individual and team scoring can be found at www.nsaahome.org.