YORK – A few new, but familiar names are starting to show up on the York wrestling roster as the York Dukes, the No. 9 rated team in Class B, swept both the Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays and the Fillmore Central Panthers Tuesday night in York.
First year head coach Darrel Branz is starting to see his team get healthy.
“We are starting to get some guys healthy and finally starting to shed that football weight,” said Branz. “I feel pretty good right now. Starting to get some kids back from injuries and we are pretty close to full strength right now.
“It’s really going to help getting all these kids back. We have about four kids at 182-195, so as coaches we are going to have to see what we are going to do, but that is a good problem to have.”
York 58, Ashland-Greenwood 20
The Dukes took control of the matchup with four straight wins from 120 through 138.
Class B No. 4 Thomas Ivey tied up the dual with Ashland-Greenwood as he pinned Wyatt Tucker for his 100th career win with 1:19 remaining in the first period.
That was followed by an open weight class and a win for Jesus Rodriguez to give York an 18-12 lead that they would never relinquish.
At 132 pounds, Kaleb Eliker who is rated as the No. 5 wrestler by NEwrestle at 126 earned six more points as the A-G Bluejays had another open weight class.
The 138 pound match featured York’s Oren Krumrie with a pin in 1:26 of A-G’s Shon Cote.
Down 30-12, the Bluejays got a major decision to cut the York lead to 30-17, but Damon Rasmussen at 152, Chase Cotton at 160 and Kobe Lyons rated at No. 3 at 170 all picked up wins. Rasmussen and Cotton both earned pins, while Lyons was a 17-5 winner over Brian Maguire.
Both 182 and 195 were open for the Bluejays as the lead ballooned to 58-17 for York
In the feature match of the dual, 220 pound and No. 5 rated Jacob Ludwig of Ashland-Greenwood scored a late takedown on No. 3 rated Brayan Rodriguez to take the 5-4 win.
Rodriguez escaped Ludwig’s takedown, but ran out of time as he was about to return the favor when the buzzer went off.
Fillmore Central 52,
Ashland-Greenwood 23
The Bluejays Blaine Christo got the Ashland-Greenwood crew off to a fast start with a 9-0 major decision of Fillmore Central’s Travis Meyer.
The next match went to the Panthers as freshman Alex Schademann defeated Ty Beetison with a pin at the 5:06 mark to give the Panthers a 6-4 lead.
That started a 28-0 run for the Panthers that A-G could not recover from.
At 120 pounds Aidan Trowbridge was a winner by pin over Wyatt Tucker; two open classes at 126 and 132 gave Maverick Rhoten and Noah Monroe wins, followed by a major decision from Aidan Hinrichs at 138 and the team score was in favor of the Panthers 28-4.
The Bluejays got as close as 28-17, but three more open weight classes put the dual matchup out of reach.
In the final match at 285, Connor Asche pinned Ethan Hegwood at 1:05 of the first period to account for the final scoring.
York 49, Fillmore Central 24
The Dukes had their hands full in the early matches as wins by Fillmore Central’s Schademann at 113 and Aidan Trowbridge at 126 gave the Panthers a 12-6 lead.
York’s Eliker wrestled up at 132 and defeated Noah Monroe with a late flurry for the 7-4 win.
At 138 Krumrie defeated Aidan Hinrichs by pin 51 seconds into the match to give York the 15-12 advantage, but Fillmore Central’s Nun was a winner by pin over Sergio Hernandez and the Panthers were up in the team race 18-15.
At 152, Damon Rasmussen was a winner by pin at 5:33 and an open weight at 160 pushed the York lead to 27-18.
Kobe Lyons defeated Gavin Hinrichs 4-2 and Jacob Diaz scored the major decision over Thomas Barnes and lead swelled to 34-18.
Two more open weight classes for the Panthers put an end to any team win hopes for Fillmore Central as they trailed 46-18.
The 285 battle between the Panthers Asche and York’s Woods came down to the wire with Woods picking up the 6-3 win.
The final match of the dual was 106 matchup between Fillmore Central’s Meyer and Dravenn Nichelson.
The FC freshman pinned Nichelson in 42 seconds to make the final score 49-24 in favor of the Dukes.
“We are young and lost a lot of close matches, we are young,” said Fillmore Central head coach Ryan Komenda. “Have a great group of kids to work with and a lot of kids coming into the program next year as well.”
