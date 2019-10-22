WACO – The Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead behind a Casey Jindra 67-yard blast and a Max Zeleny 39-yard run along their way to a 36-20 win over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in district action Friday night.
Lutheran (2-5) cut the Bobcats’ lead to 14-6 on a Drake Tharp 40-yard run to end the first quarter 14-6, but the EMF offense answered with two more scores in the second to go to the break on top 28-6.
Two short scoring runs of 5 yards from Jindra and 1 yard from Christian Weber accounted for all the scoring in the second quarter.
The Knights got back within two scores on a third-quarter Brian Seaberg-to-Tharp scoring toss covering 7 yards, but the Bobcats pushed the lead to 22 points when Zeleny scored his second touchdown on a 4-yard run.
Lutheran capped the scoring with about a minute left in the game on a Seaberg 25-yard run to account for the final score.
The Bobcats had 408 yards of total offense with all but 59 yards coming on the ground.
Zeleny led EMF with 141 yards on 21 carries, while Jindra had 139 yards on just nine rush attempts.
The Knights ran for 138 yards and were led by Seaberg with 69 yards on 16 rushes.
Seaberg put up 40 passes with 19 completions and two interceptions for 121 yards and 259 yards of total offense.
Lutheran’s Alex Endorf caught five passes for 33 yards while Sam Otte had four receptions for 38 yards.
Tharp had the only touchdown reception for the Knights and he caught three passes for 21 yards.
Zeleny, Dylan Bonds and Keegan Newsome led the Bobcats’ defense with six tackles each, while Zeleny and Jackson Beethe each had a pick in the win.
Otte led the Knights’ defense with 17 stops while Matthew Koepsell had 10.
EMF hosts Cross County in a huge D1-3 district matchup on Friday. Lutheran travels to Osceola/High Plains for its season finale.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend
14 14 0 8 – 36
Nebraska Lutheran
6 0 8 6 – 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.