YORK – The York Dukes girls’ basketball team went to work on the inside against Adams Central from the opening tip Friday night and used their length to exploit the Patriots in the paint.
On the defensive side York forced 13 turnovers in the first half which held the Adams Central girls to just 14 shots and the Dukes built an 18-point lead at the break.
The second half was sloppy at times for the Dukes, but the 18-point lead held up. York recorded its seventh win by the final score of 56-39 in Central Conference hoops.
After struggling offensively their last two games, York was clicking right from the start. They were 14 of 24 from the field in the first half and used a 20-9 second quarter run to build on the seven point lead the Dukes enjoyed at the end of the first eight minutes.
In the opening quarter, senior Natalia Dick led the way in scoring with eight of her 16 game-high points and sophomore Destiny Shepherd added a 3-pointer.
Adams Central fell behind early 4-0, but got a conventional three-point play from Kylie Dierks to make it 4-3 with 7:03 to play in the quarter.
The Dukes extended their lead to 9-3 and the Patriots never got closer than three points, at 12-9, the rest of the way.
York closed the first quarter with a basket from Dick and two free throws from Addison Legg who had 10 points.
The closest the Patriots could get in the second half was 14 points and that came following a basket by Rachel Gooden with 6:29 to play in the game.
In the second half York was just 5 of 21 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range. For the game the Dukes finished 19 of 45 and 3 of 10 on 3-pointers.
Their work at the free throw line was a solid 15 of 22 in the win.
Adams Central had a better second half with 10 of 19 shots finding the mark and they finished just a hair under 50 percent with 16 of 33 shots falling.
The Patriots were just 1 of 3 from behind the arc and 6 of 11 at the charity stripe.
The Dukes’ defensive pressure forced 22 Patriot turnovers to just nine for the winners.
York sophomore Mattie Pohl was also in double figures with 10, while junior Maddie Portwine added nine.
The numbers on the glass were even at 24-24 and the Patriots were paced in scoring by Dierks with 15 and seven from Bryn Lang.
York is back in action Tuesday when they host Schuyler.
Adams Central (6-2)
9 9 10 11-39
York (6-2)
16 20 10 10-56
AC (39)- Babcock 2, Lang 7, C. Scott 4, Gooden 4, L. Scott 4, Wellensiak 3, Dierks 15. Totals-16-33 (1-3) 5-7 39.
YRK (56)- Hirschfeld 3, Legg 10, Shepherd 5, Portwine 9, Haggadone 3, Pohl 10, Dick 16. Totals-19-45 (3-10) 15-22 56.
