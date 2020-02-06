BRAINARD – A massive 23-3 run over the first eight minutes set the tone in the East Butler Tigers’ 70-21 win over the McCool Junction Mustangs on Tuesday night in girls Crossroads Conference hoops action.
The score ballooned to 44-11 at the break, and a big portion of the second half was played with a running clock.
The Tigers, who improved to 10-8 with the win, were led in scoring by senior Amanda Aerts with 23 points on 8 of 12 from the field and 6 of 6 at the foul line. The Tigers also got 11 points from Addie Sullivan and 10 from Lexi Haney.
East Butler was 23 of 53 from the field and 4 of 11 from 3-point range. The Tigers were 20 of 32 at the free-throw line.
McCool Junction was paced by Ashley Schulz with six points and Sarah Vodicka with three. The Mustangs had 32 rebounds with freshmen Jaden Hess pulling down seven while both Olivia Johnson and Schulz had six each.
McCool was 9 of 40 from the field and missed all their nine 3-point shots. The Mustangs also struggled at the free-throw line, going 3 of 12.
The Tigers were charted with 38 rebounds, six each from Lanae Aerts and Haney.
McCool Junction (4-11) will host the Nebraska Lutheran Knights on Friday night.
McCool Junction (4-11) 3 8 8 2 – 21
East Butler (10-8)
23 21 17 9 – 70
