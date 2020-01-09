BRAINARD – Three Crossroads Conference wrestling teams – and two local ones in Cross County/Osceola and High Plains – got together on Tuesday night at East Butler High School in Brainard.
All three teams will be back at the same location for the Crossroads Conference tournament on Feb. 6.
On Tuesday night, East Butler defeated the High Plains Storm 45-30 and Cross County/Osceola defeated East Butler 39-36.
The dual between the two local schools went to Cross County/Osceola by the score of 33-21.
The Cougars came away with a 2-0 record while East Butler went 1-1. The Storm was winless in two outings.
Cross County 33, High Plains 21
A pair of state rated wrestlers highlighted the card as Class D 170-pound No. 1-rated Dylan Soule took on Cross County junior Kyle Sterup, who came in rated No. 6 at 182 in Class C.
The match went down to the wire with Sterup pulling off the 6-5 win over Soule.
Other Cougar wins went to Cameron Graham over Allie Burke by pin in 1 minute, 6 seconds, and at 138 pounds, Colton Nuttelman pinned Jakob Hogan in 48 seconds.
Wins for the Storm were posted by Hunter Gress over Channer Marsden at 160 pounds in 5:30, and No. 7-rated Jarrett Parsons defeated Wyatt Graham by a 12-5 decision. Kolby Beck was a winner by pin over Connor Shoup in just over five minutes.
Cross County 39, East Butler 36
With matches starting at the 138-pound division, the Cougars had this matchup well under control as they led 39-0 before the Tigers were able to pick up their first points.
Of the 39 points scored by the Cougars, 24 came as a result of forfeits due to open weight classes by the Tigers.
At 145, Bryce Reed stuck Kyle Heise’s shoulders to the mat for the pin in 1:42, and at 152 Nuttelman defeated Trevin Brecka 9-4.
The only other points came from Shoup at 220 as he pinned Vincent Hageman in 5 minutes, 25 seconds.
The Tigers also scored 24 points by virtue of the Cougars’ open weight classes.
East Butler 45, High Plains 30
There was a total of 10 open weight classes and one double forfeit of the scheduled 14 matches.
The only win coming on the mats for High Plains was by Kyle Beck at 220 as he pinned Josh Christian in 18 seconds in the final match of the dual.
East Butler’s Brecka defeated Gress of High Plains at 152 via an 8-2 score, and the Tigers also got a win from Michael Polivka at 126 as he pinned Javier Moreno in 5 minutes, 55 seconds.
High Plains will be hosting the Norm Manstedt Invite this Friday and Saturday at Central Community College in Columbus, while Cross County/Osceola will join the York Dukes at the Malcolm Invite.
