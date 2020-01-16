BRAINARD – The East Butler Tigers placed four girls in double figures on Tuesday night as they rolled over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights in Crossroads Conference action, 69-29.
The host Tigers didn’t waste any time building a 24-6 lead at the of the first quarter and expanding their cushion to 36-12 at the break.
Leading the East Butler girls with 15 points was Amanda Aerts and Allie Rigatuso, while Olivia Bohac was right behind them with 13 and Lexi Haney 11.
The Tigers fired up 78 shots with 30 finding the mark for 38 percent. East Butler was 3 of 12 behind the 3-point arc and 6 of 13 at the line.
East Butler pulled down 51 rebounds with Addie Sullivan and Carynn Bongers both hauling down eight boards.
No team or individual stats were available for Nebraska Lutheran.
Nebraska Lutheran (2-5) will be in Polk to face High Plains tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.