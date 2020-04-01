UTICA – The Southern Nebraska Conference announced its all-conference teams recently, and eight York News-Times’ coverage area girls were selected for postseason honors.
While the conference was balanced with several good teams, only the Superior Wildcats made it all the way to Lincoln to represent the conference at the state basketball tournament.
Superior (21-3) was a first-round loser to eventual state champion Hastings St. Cecilia.
The Centennial Broncos (16-9) also had their season come to an end at the hands of the St. Cecilia Lady Hawkettes in a district final at Aurora.
Fillmore Central, which was in the Class C-2 ratings for most of the season, ended its year with a record of 17-8 while another local SNC team, the Heartland Huskies, finished 9-11.
The first-team selections included Centennial’s Kate Hirschfeld, a junior, and Fillmore Central senior Macy Scott. Joining Hirschfeld and Scott was Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jayla Policky of Milford and Kylie Baumert of Sutton.
Hirschfeld saw her season cut short after suffering a broken wrist during the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. Hirschfeld was the team’s scoring leader at 14.1 per game and also led the Broncos on the glass with 6.1 rebounds. She was also the team’s assists and steals leader.
Scott led the Panthers in scoring with a 10.4-per-game average and also recorded 2.7 steals a night, also a team-leading stat. Her best offensive outing was a 22-point effort in a win over Centennial. Scott led the Panthers with 39 3-pointers this year.
Second-team selections included Fillmore Central senior Halle Theis, who will attend Regis University (Denver, Colo.) on a volleyball scholarship. Theis put up 10 points a game and pulled down a team-high 6.4 rebounds a night.
Centennial’s Hunter Hartshorn, a senior, averaged 10.9 points a game, which was second on the team, and added three rebounds a game to her resume. Hartshorn was dead-on at the free-throw line, leading the area charts with a 69-of-89 for 78 percent.
Rounding out the second team was Sydny Havel of Thayer Central, Hannah Keppler of Milford and Sara Huss of Fairbury.
Fillmore Central’s Lexi Theis, a sophomore, was joined by Superior’s Shayla Meyer, Sutton’s Xytial Bautista, Nevaeh Stauffer of Milford and David City’s Lauren Vandenburg on the third team.
Lexi Theis averaged 9.4 points and four rebounds per game. Her top scoring effort of the season came against Central City with 23 points.
The honorable mention list included Fillmore Central junior Jackie Schelkopf, Heartland senior Odessa Ohrt and Centennial’s Kaitlyn Fehlhafer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.