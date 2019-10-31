UTICA – The 2019 Class C state softball champions resided in the Southern Nebraska Conference this season.
The Fairbury Jeffs (28-5) won it all with a second-game win over Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the Class C state final. Two other SNC teams also made the top in Class C as the Milford Eagles (19-9) were No. 9 and the Centennial Broncos, with a record of 24-11, took the final spot in the Omaha World-Herald rankings at No. 10.
This past week the SNC all-conference first and second teams, along with honorable mention players, were released.
Centennial’s Daylee Dey and Asia Nisly, both juniors, were named to the first team, along with three girls from Fairbury and Milford.
On the second team, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s Jacy Schlueter joined three more Broncos in Erika Cast, Aurora Junge and Chaylee Tonniges.
Honorable mention honors went to Centennial’s Hunter Hartshorn and FC/EM/F’s Kelsi Gaston.
Southern Nebraska Conference First Team: Jami Mans – Fairbury; Abby Houk – Milford; Jaelle Johnson - Fairbury; Callie Carraher – Milford; Daylee Dey – Centennial; Aspyn Harrison - Blue River; Calyn Mowinkel – Milford; Cora DeBoer – Fairbury; Asia Nisly – Centennial; Raven DeFrain – Fairbury.
Southern Nebraska Conference Second Team: Tia Kreshel - Wilber-Clatonia; Ellie Ohlde – Fairbury; Jacy Schlueter - FC/EM/F; Erika Cast – Centennial; Aurora Junge – Centennial; Megan Tinsley - Wilber-Clatonia; Marlee Biehl – Fairbury; Sophia Mefford - Blue River; Chaylee Tonniges – Centennial; Claire Shumard – Fairbury.
Southern Nebraska Conference Honorable Mention: Kira Pavlik, Blue River; Hunter Hartshorn, Centennial; Josi Mans, Fairbury; Kelsi Gaston, FC/EM/F; Kaitlin Klug, Milford; Rylee Sand, Wilber-Clatonia.
