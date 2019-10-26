KEARNEY - The York Dukes may not have had a dog in the team race hunt, but senior Dean Erdkamp, freshman Colin Pinneo and junior Jake Schmid didn’t leave the Class B State Cross Country championships quietly.
Erdkamp was in fifth place at the first mile and the senior who has battled an injury riddled season was able to finish in 10th place and complete his high school career with a medal around his neck.
Erdkamp was clocked at 16:53.2 and that was better than a second ahead of 11th place runner Cyrus Rea of Lexington and ½ second back of Seward’s Nathan Nottingham who finished in third.
Erdkamp was happy with how things turned out on Friday.
““I’m very happy how my high school cross country career came to an end today. I wasn’t 100 prrcent healthy for much of the season and at times I didn’t know how my season would go,” said the senior. “I was happy to run the best race of my career today and come home with a medal and a top 10 finish.”
Erdkamp may have even surprised himself on how things turned out for him as a Duke.
“My career turned out a lot better than expected. In middle school, I was last place in a couple of races. I would have never imagined I would have improved as much as I improved over the last six years,” Erdkamp said. “It has been a crazy transformation and I can’t believe it went by so fast.”
Rasmussen said Erdkamp’s leadership will be missed next year.
“He has been a great leader and has had a positive attitude no matter what. He had a rough patch during the race today, but recovered the final half mile to move back into the top 10 at the finish,” said Rasmussen. “He has been a great influence on his teammates and has improved so much since he first started to become one of the top runners in the state. I can’t wait for his track season. We are going to miss him next year.”
York freshman Colin Pinneo was 33rd overall, but even Erdkamp praised the freshman for his effort on Friday.
“I am excited about how Colin ran today. He was top 10 All-Class among freshmen and had the second fastest performance in school history for freshmen.”
Pinneo’s time was stopped at 17:35.2, the third best time posted by a freshman runner.
“I went into this season not expecting to do a lot. Coach Jackman and Coach Rasmussen told me all season I could place in meets and go to state and I didn’t believe them,” Pinneo shared.
“If it wasn’t for Dean I wouldn’t have worked near as hard. He has been such a positive role model. I am so thankful for his enthusiasm and love of the sport. I am so thankful for the season and looking forward to next year.”
Rasmussen said Pinneo ran the second best freshman time in school history.
“Colin ran his best race of the season. He ran really well and placed well in an extremely deep field today. We have had a lot of great athletes over the years and more state champions than any other school in the entire state regardless of class, yet his time today was the second best known time among freshmen in school history behind Jeremy Collins and one of the top 50 times at the state meet in school history.”
York junior Schmid, a three time visitor to the Class B State championship, also ran a solid race and with he and Pinneo both back next season, the Dukes have a lot of potential on the table for 2020.
“Jake Schmid had a great race last week to qualify for State. He is a three-time state qualifier and helped our team nearly pull a huge upset last week at districts,” said Rasmussen. “He has a chance to be a four time state qualifier next season and be a leader and a top runner among a group that has the potential to be a great team next year.”
Rasmussen also talked about how the B-3 District had a solid showing on Friday, including the boys’ state champion in Zachary VanBrocklin from Norris.
“Our district had a great overall performance today. I think today shows how well we ran last week as a team. Teams in our district finished third, fourth and fifth in the team race with a large gap between fifth and sixth,” explained Rasmussen. “The champion and runner up teams were dominant at districts with one having a perfect score. We surprised a lot of coaches with how much we improved the last month of the season. How we ended the season this year shows how much potential we have for next season.”
