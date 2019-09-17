AURORA – York’s Dean Erdkamp and Hastings’ Jayden Welsh were all alone in the lead during the final moments of the Aurora cross country invite Friday afternoon at Poco Creek Golf Course in Aurora.
Welsh took the lead before the final turn, but Edkamp, a senior, turned on the jets and passed him back on the last half of the straightaway and was able to fend off Welsh for the boys’ 5K victory. It was Erdkamp’s first win in his cross country career.
Erdkamp clocked in with a time of 17 minutes, 33.55 seconds while Welsh came in at 17:34.45. Edkamp led a York boys team that finished fifth overall with 124 points. The Dukes’ girls, led by Lindsey Stuckey, placed seventh with 188 points. Full team standing can be found at the end of this article.
“I thought our boys competed harder today. We got to see where we stack up against some district competition,” York head coach Eric Rasmussen said. “Dean Erdkamp had a great race. He stayed relaxed and ran a smart race. He stayed in the front pack for most of the race and took the lead with about 600 meters to go.
“Welsh is one of the best runners in the state and he made a push late and regained the lead, but Dean was about to finish strong on the final straightaway.”
York had another runner finish in the top 20 of the 150-member boys race in freshman Colin Pinneo, who finished in 18:55.35 for 19th.
“Colin Pinneo ran a great race today. We haven’t had a freshman medal at this meet since Luke Stuckey and Riley Wehrer five years ago,” Rasmussen said. “He also won the Fastest Freshman Award, which goes to the top freshman performer of the meet. We have had a lot of good runners recently, but we haven’t had someone win that award for at least 10 years.”
York’s other runners at the race included Jake Schmid (32nd, 19:24.92), James Bonde (33rd, 19:31.38), Anthonie Gomez (44th, 19:59.61), Gabe Zarraga (63rd, 21:01.54) and Trent Ellis (109th, 23:11.22).
Stuckey was the top girls’ runner for York with a time of 23:34.19, which was good for 16th in the 86-member race.
“Lindsey Stuckey earned medal today and is improving each race. I am always impressed by her work ethic and toughness,” Rasmussen said.
Other girls that competed for the Dukes included Chloe Holmes (59th, 27:39.21), Megan DeHart (70th, 29:20.72), Kylee Kling (75th, 30:21.96), Anne Thomas (80th, 32:09.69) and Maxyene Rodriguez (83rd, 40:18.7).
York will travel to the Waverly Invite on Friday.
Nichols, Barbur lead Fillmore Central
The Fillmore Central Panthers were the only other coverage area team in the race – the Panther boys were seventh with 194 points while the girls didn’t qualify for a team score. The boys were led by Garrett Nichols, who was 14th (18:29.86).
Other boys runners for Fillmore included Conner Nun (43rd, 19:55.84), Alex Schademan (52nd, 20:32.73), Isaiah Lauby (54th, 20:38.87), Travis Meyers (55th, 20:42.25), Maverick Rhoten (56th, 20:43.98), Jayden Wolf (75th, 21:27.53), Elijah Myer (97th, 22:22.95) and Riley Hiatt (119th, 23:42.97).
On the girls side for Fillmore, Teneal Barbur had the top finish, placing 19th in 23:52.95. Aiyana Rhoten was 43rd (26:13.97).
“This meet is always great competition with so many B and C schools, these athletes really have to kick it up a notch,” Fillmore head coach Brandie Conway said. “Teneal and Garrett really pulled through on this tough course and brought home some hardware. Every week they are all getting stronger and stronger. We are the team to watch out for and I know that will be proven next week at our homecoming meet in Geneva at Hidden Hills.”
Boys final standings: 1. Seward 48; 2. Grand Island Northwest 59; 3. Hastings 61; 4. Aurora 94; 5. York 124; 6. Adams Central 149; 7. Fillmore Central 194; 8. Crete 224; 9. Hastings St Cecilia 234.
Girls final team standings: 1. Seward 44; 2. Aurora 62; 3. Hastings 70; 4. Grand Island Northwest 88; 5. Hastings St Cecilia 109; 6. Crete 150; 7. York 188.
