GENEVA – Halle Pribyl and Josiee Sobotka were a couple of Meridian juniors on a mission Tuesday night in the D1-3 subdistrict final at Fillmore Central Public Schools in Geneva.
Pribyl unofficially hit 17 kills while Sobotka added 13 in Meridian’s victory by sweep over the Heartland Huskies via scores of 25-20, 25-20, 26-24.
The win advances Meridian to a district final match on Saturday while the loss ends Heartland’s season at 16-12. The Huskies’ volleyball program saw just one senior play her final game in Olivia Casper.
“They played really well,” Heartland head coach Sarah Ostmeyer said of Meridian after the match. “We had too many errors. It’s hard to compete against a team that plays well and you’re giving them points. We could’ve cut our errors out, that would’ve been helpful.”
Heartland, which was 5-1 in its last six matches coming into Tuesday, was led offensively by junior Kalea Wetjen, who unofficially had 15 kills. Rhianna Wilhelm was right behind her with seven kills while Casper and Cassidy Siebert both added five, unofficially.
Heartland took control in the first set with a 9-5 lead. But Meridian came out of a timeout and went on a 7-0 run that included three kills from Pribyl and one from Sobotka.
Meridian took a 12-9 lead off that run but Heartland responded and tied the set at 15-all thanks to two aces and two kills from Wetjen, who came into the match the team leader in kills (239), blocks (50) and digs (164), and two kills from Casper.
A Wetjen kill cut the Huskies’ deficit to 22-20 later in the set, but a kill from Sobotka and a couple Huskie errors followed to give the Mustangs the first-set win.
There were seven ties in the first half of the second set. Meridian wound up going on a 7-2 run after the teams were knotted at 12-all to take a 19-14 edge. During that run for the Mustangs, Pribyl connected on three kills.
A slew of Meridian mistakes helped Heartland get back in the set, and an ace from Wilhelm — who had a team-high 630 set assists and 69 ace serves coming into the match — and a kill from Casper put the Mustangs’ lead to just 22-20. But two Heartland errors put Meridian up 24-20 and Pribyl sealed the win with a solo block.
The two teams were tied at 14-14 in the third set, and Heartland seemed to take control by going on a mini 4-0 run that included three aces from Wetjen.
A kill and an ace from Casper put the Huskies up 20-16, but the Mustangs didn’t go away.
Meridian tied the set at 23- and 24-all, and Pribyl took advantage by recording back-to-back kills to end the match.
Heartland got to the subdistrict finals after sweeping Deshler in Monday night’s semifinals.
Meridian (19-12) 25 25 26 — 3
Heartland (16-12) 20 20 24 — 0