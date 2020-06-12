EDITOR’S NOTE: Every year the York News-Times’ sports department chooses one male and female athlete from the YNT coverage area as its Athlete of the Year.
Due to the current pandemic this year area athletes weren’t given the opportunity to compete in three sports. Because of this, the News-Times sports department is switching things up. Instead of only announcing the winners we will be featuring profiles on each of the five male and five female athletes in contention for the award.
YORK – In a golf bag the 5-iron is considered the utility-iron.
As a utility iron it can be used in a lot different situations because of its versatility.
York junior Jake Erwin was the Duke’s 5-iron on the football field as he played many different roles on the offensive side of the ball.
Graduation hit the York Dukes hard in 2019-20 as York faced a rebuilding year on both the football field and basketball court.
Right in the middle of that rebuild was junior Jake Erwin who on the football field played a numerous number of different roles and on the basketball court was one of the team’s most consistent scorers.
In the fall, Erwin’s talents on the gridiron ranged from quarterback on offense and linebacker on defense and several other positions scattered in between.
Injuries to several players had Erwin playing quarterback the final three games of the year. He completed 22 passes for 206 yards and he ran the ball for 288 yards; two scores and averaged 5.5 yards per carry.
Along with quarterback he saw time at running back; wide out and tight end; while on defense he was a mainstay at outside linebacker in York’s 3-4 defensive scheme with 47 tackles. He caught six passes for 58 yards.
At 6-foot-2 180 pounds, Erwin was the guy that head coach Glen Snodgrass could plug in wherever he was needed on offense.
In the Dukes final game of the year at Crete he scored on touchdown runs of 28 and five yards and he broke off two other runs of 32 and 53 yards.
He recorded more than six tackles in game against Alliance, McCook and Beatrice.
Erwin was an all-district selection and a Class B All-State honorable mention pick by the Omaha World-Herald. He was also a York News-Times All-Area selection.
The York basketball program faced pretty much the same situation as the football team as they looked to rebuild as well.
Head coach Scott Lamberty was faced with replacing all five starters.
Erwin was one of the players Lamberty knew could take on a leadership role early on in the season while the Dukes took their lumps while experiencing a tough learning curve.
Battling against bigger and stronger opponents, Erwin averaged 11.5 points per game and he worked his way on the boards for 5.5 rebounds per game.
He led York in offensive rebounds with 35 and dished out 2.9 assists and recorded 2.4 steals a game.
“Jake did a great job for us this year as he had to shoulder a lot of the ball handling duties, as well as some scoring duties,” Lamberty said in a post season interview. “He was a quality leader for his teammates and continued to push the team to get better.”
Erwin knocked down 52 percent of his shots from the field (96 of 182) and he was efficient outside the 3-point line as he was 12 of 37 for 32 percent. He shot 64 percent at the free throw line.
At the Central Conference Tournament, Erwin scored 17 points against Lakeview in a win; he added 18 in a loss to state rated Class C-1 Adams Central (59-50) and he put up 12 points in York’s fifth place win over Holdrege.
Erwin was a York News-Times All-Area pick; he was a Central Conference Third Team selection and he was recognized by the Omaha World-Herald as a Class B All-State honorable mention choice.
