The No. 2 seed Timberwolves opened a double-digit lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back.
The Exeter-Milligan defense forced 11 Hampton Hawks first half turnovers and Hampton struggled from the field hitting just 2 of 20 in the first half.
In the meantime, the Timberwolves were getting scoring from all over the court as Cameran Jansky and Cammie Harrison each had five in the first quarter and in the second Harrison added four more and senior Anna Sluka hit the team’s third 3-pointer of the half to push the lead into the 20’s.
Hampton junior Rorie Loveland caught fire in the third quarter as she scored 14 of her game high 18 points, but the Hawk junior got very little help from her teammates as Hampton still trailed 57-28 at the break.
The Hawks won the fourth quarter 12-6, but the Exeter-Milligan lead was never threatened.
Hampton was 11 of 44 from the field overall and that included 1 of 15 on 3-point attempts. The Hawks were 17 of 24 at the foul line.
Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by Harrison with 11. Three players, Kayla Geiger, Jaiden Papik and Alexis Turrubiates all finished the game with eight.
The Timberwolves were 23 of 62 from the field and 4 of 14 behind the 3-point arc. Exeter-Milligan cashed in 13 of 20 at the foul line.
Exeter-Milligan will take on the winner of today’s Meridian-Dorchester game scheduled for 6 p.m.
Exeter-Milligan (10-7)
6 7 15 12-40
Hampton (9-8)
18 17 22 6-63
EM (63)-Geiger 8, Papik 8, Sluka 7, Jansky 7, Kanode 6, Harrison 11, Turrubiates 8, Olsen 6, Luzum 2. Totals23-62 (4-14) 13-20 63.
HAM (40)-Wolinski 9, Loveland 18, Mersch 2, Li. Dose 2, Ly. Dose 3, Stuart 2. Totals-11-44 (1-15)17-24 40.
