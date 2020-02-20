UTICA – The top seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves advanced to the finals of the D2-3 subdistrict on Tuesday night with a 54-25 win over the Osceola Bulldogs at Centennial Public School in Utica.
Exeter-Milligan (15-9) will take on the Dorchester Longhorns (15-8) in the subdistrict final today at 6:30 p.m. Dorchester was a 33-17 winner over the Nebraska Lutheran Knights, who end their season at 5-13.
The Timberwolves led 18-3 at the end of the first quarter and extended their cushion to 33-8 at the break.
Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by Anna Sluka with 14 points, five steals and four assists while three players had eight points, including Cameran Jansky, Jaiden Papik and Kayla Geiger.
The Timberwolves were 24 of 41 from the field for 56 percent, which included 1 of 3 from behind the 3-point arc. Exeter-Milligan finished 5 of 12 at the free-throw line.
Osceola got eight points from Trinity Boden and seven from Taylor Carlson.
The Bulldogs connected on 11 of 20 shots from the floor for 55 percent and were 2 of 4 at the line.
The Timberwolves recorded 21 steals in the win with Jansky posting seven to lead the way, while Sluka had a team-high three rebounds.
Osceola (4-19)
3 5 9 8 – 25
Exeter-Milligan (15-9)
18 15 13 8 – 54
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.