ROSELAND, Neb. – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves boys basketball team took third place at the four-team Silver Lake Holiday Classic this past weekend.
On Friday, Exeter-Milligan lost to Shelton 47-36. In Saturday’s consolation game, the Timberwolves beat host Silver Lake 69-40. Exeter-Milligan heads into its Jan. 7 game at Diller-Odell (5-2) at 5-4.
Shelton 47, Exeter-Milligan 36
The Timberwolves didn’t get off to a good start on Friday and trailed Shelton 12-4 after the first quarter. Exeter-Milligan went into halftime with a manageable deficit of 23-12, but the Timberwolves never got enough stops defensively in the second half to make a comeback.
Just three players scored for Exeter-Milligan. Jackson Beethe led the team with 19 points while Max Zeleny had 11 and Peyton Pribyl six.
Shelton went on to win the tournament title with a 55-28 victory over Alma.
Exeter-Milligan 4 8 13 11 – 36
Shelton 12 11 13 11 – 47
Exeter-Milligan 69, Silver Lake 40
Beethe continued his strong start to the season with a 36-point outing against Silver Lake.
After a 12-all tie after the opening eight minutes, Exeter-Milligan’s defense shut out the Silver Lake offense and grabbed a 30-12 halftime edge. The Timberwolves outscored the hosts 39-28 in the second half to earn the win.
Silver Lake 12 0 13 15 – 40
Exeter-Milligan 12 18 19 20 – 69
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.