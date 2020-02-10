HAMPTON – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves girls basketball team improved to 13-8 on Friday night with a 62-23 win at the Hampton Hawks in Crossroads Conference girls hoops action.
The Timberwolves led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and extended that cushion to 37-12 at the half.
Hampton was never able to mount any kind of offensive threat as the Timberwolves went on to win the second half 25-11.
Exeter-Milligan put up 69 shots in the win to just 41 for the Hawks. The Timberwolves were 25 of 69 for 36 percent, while the hosts connected on 9 of 41 for 21 percent.
Neither teams fared well from behind the 3-point arc as the Timberwolves were 2 of 12 and the Hawks 0 for 4.
Exeter-Milligan was 10 of 13 at the line and Hampton 5 of 8.
Leading the scoring for Exeter-Milligan was Anna Sluka with 17 and Cammie Harrison with 11. Jaiden Papik added nine and Cameran Jansky seven.
The Timberwolves picked up 31 rebounds to 18 for Hampton, and both teams were charted with 11 turnovers.
Hampton was led in scoring by Zaya Stuart with six points. Both Lillian Dose and Rorie Loveland had four each.
Exeter-Milligan hosts McCool Junction tonight and Hampton is on the road at Dorchester.
Exeter-Milligan (13-8) 16 21 15 10 – 62
Hampton (9-10) 6 6 7 4 – 23
