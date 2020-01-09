ODELL – After a slow start in their matchup against Class D-1 No. 10 Diller-Odell, the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves fought back to within four points at the break.
Diller-Odell (8-2) used the third quarter to rebuild its lead back to eight points, however, and the D-2 No. 10-rated Timberwolves could not make up the early deficit and dropped the battle between two rated teams by the final count of 57-50 in girl’s non-conference hoops action Tuesday night.
The Griffins got a game-high 22-points from senior Emily Swanson, who came in averaging 11.7 per game. Junior Addison Heidemann added 10 points and sophomore Madelyn Meyerle chipped in with eight.
The Timberwolves were led in scoring by senior Anna Sluka with 15 points while sophomore Cameran Jansky had 12 points. Exeter-Milligan (8-3) hit four 3-pointers in the game with Sluka knocking down two to lead the way.
The Timberwolves missed opportunities at the line as they hit just 10 of 19 free throws. The host Griffins connected on 17 of 31.
The Griffins were charted with 19 of 47 from the field for 40 percent while the Timberwolves knocked down 18 of 36 for 50 percent.
Exeter-Milligan was 4 of 11 on 3-point shots and the Griffins 2 of 5.
The Timberwolves held a slight advantage on the boards with 24 caroms to 21 for the hosts. Emma Olsen led Exeter-Milligan with eight while Meyerle had four for Diller-Odell.
The Timberwolves will host the Shelby-Rising City Huskies Friday night in Crossroads Conference regular-season action.
The Timberwolves will be in action next week at the MUDECAS tournament in Beatrice as the No. 4 seed.
Exeter-Milligan (8-3)
7 17 10 16 – 50
Diller-Odell (8-2)
15 13 14 15 – 57
