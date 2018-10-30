FRIEND – Round two of Exeter-Milligan/Friend’s journey through the Class D-1 state football playoffs pits the undefeated Bobcats against the Fullerton Warriors in a Halloween showdown.
While No. 2-seed EMF easily won 60-24 over East Butler last week, Fullerton was taken into overtime in its first-round matchup by Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and came out on top with a 40-34 win. The Warriors (7-2) are the No. 7 seed of the playoffs.
EMF and Fullerton have a couple of common opponents they’ve played this season in Osceola-High Plains and Cross County. EMF won both those games while Fullerton lost to OHP, 44-32, on Aug. 31 and sneaked by Cross County, 30-20, Sept. 14.
Fullerton has played just two teams with winning records this season. The other seven teams it’s played have a combined record of 24-32. It’s no doubt the Bobcats are one of, if not the, toughest opponent the Warriors will play have played.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. in Friend.
When Fullerton has the ball
The EMF defense will be up against a physical, run-first Fullerton offense that is averaging 24 points per game and 283 total yards.
“Fullerton is a run-oriented offense with a play-action pass component,” EMF co-head coach Dean Filipi said. “They will be in the I-formation and in a single-back set with a wing, and we expect to see that in our game.”
Fullerton is averaging 196.4 rushing yards per game. Its top running back, TJ Dubas, has 903 rushing yards this season with 12 touchdowns.
For the Bobcats’ defense to have success Wednesday, it needs to win the line of scrimmage against the Fullerton offensive front.
“The strength is their offensive line – it has good size and quickness which enables their backs to have good yards in the run game,” Filipi said. “Both backs are good-sized and run downhill.”
Fullerton’s quarterback is Hunter Haughton. He’s completing 54 percent of his passes for 752 yards and six scoring passes. Haughton is responsible for 17 touchdowns this season.
Fullerton’s top receiving threats are Isaac Gleason and Elijah Norman.
Gleason has a team-high 15 catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns while Norman has 11 receptions for 199 yards and three scores.
EMF’s defense, led by leading tackler Max Zeleny and Slater Wells, has been stout in 2018. It’s holding opponents to 17.7 points per game.
When EMF has the ball
Opponents have scored an average of 20.2 points per game on the Fullerton defense. The Warriors will be up against a Bobcat offense that is putting up 55.5 points per contest.
Fullerton will likely look to limit the EMF rushing attack first and foremost. Filipi said the Bobcats will probably see a three-man front from the Warriors.
In its win over East Butler last week, EMF racked up 385 rushing yards at a 6.0-yards-per-carry clip. Fullerton’s defense will get a large dose of Edwen Baptista, who gained 258 yards and four touchdowns on 35 attempts against East Butler.
Through eight games in the regular season, Baptista had already reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark with 1,017. Mitchell Manning, another ball carrier that Fullerton will see a lot of, had 697 rushing yards.
If Fullerton’s defense does find some success stopping the EMF rush attack, the Bobcats have a passing game that’s been productive this season.
Quarterback Spencer Pribyl completed 60 percent of his throws in the regular season for 724 yards and 16 touchdowns. His top target, Zeleny, had 18 catches for 286 yards and six touchdowns.
Forecast
According to the National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon, Friend will see partly sunny skies with a high near 58 degrees with a northwest wind of 5 to 7 miles per hour. Wednesday night will likely be mostly clear with a low around 33.