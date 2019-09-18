FRIEND – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves volleyball team picked up a win over Sutton but fell to both Meridian and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Saturday at the Friend Invite.
Exeter-Milligan dropped to 4-6 on the season after Saturday action and is competing in the MUDECAS tournament next, which began Monday in Beatrice.
Exeter-Milligan 2, Sutton 0
The Timberwolves got the win over Sutton behind scores of 26-24, 25-21. Cammie Harrison led the team with seven kills while four others – Jaiden Papik, Cameran Jansky, Briana Capek and Alexis Turrubiates – all recorded three. Emma Olsen, the setter, dished out 17 assists.
Defensively, Papik had 14 digs while Harrison had 13. Olsen chipped in with two blocks.
Meridian 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
Meridian made it 2-0 against Exeter-Milligan so far this season with Saturday’s win as well as one from last Thursday in a triangular in McCool Junction.
On Saturday’s match, Meridian got past the Timberwolves with scores of 25-22, 25-15. Exeter-Milligan was led offensively by Harrison’s six kills, as well as Papik’s five. Olsen had 12 assists.
Defensively, Anna Sluka had the most digs with 23.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 2, Exeter-Milligan 0
The Bulldogs won the match with scores of 25-16, 25-16. Harrison again led the offense, this time with five kills. Olsen had eight assists.
(0) comments
