BEATRICE – A first-round matchup at the MUDECAS girls basketball tournament on Monday featured a pair of rated schools from their respective classes.
Less than a week ago the Class D-1 No. 8 Diller-Odell Griffins handed the D-2 No. 9 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves a 57-50 loss in Odell.
The two teams met again on Monday night in the opening round of the MUDECAS basketball tournament in Beatrice, and the Griffins pulled away late to secure a 50-40 win to advance to meet No. 1 seed Falls City Sacred Heart.
Exeter-Milligan (9-4) will take on Freeman on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in a consolation game.
After both teams scored 10 points in the opening quarter, the Griffins were able to get some separation at the break with a 15-8 second-quarter scoring advantage.
Down seven going into the second half, the Timberwolves won the third quarter 16-13, but Diller-Odell, which was 9 of 17 at the free-throw line in the win as compared to a horrid 2 of 13 for the Timberwolves, held on for the 10-point win.
Diller-Odell (9-2) was led in scoring by Addison Heidemann with 15 points on 4 of 8 from the field, which included 3 of 4 on 3-pointers and 4 of 4 on free throws. She was one of three players for the Griffins to score in double figures.
Adding 13 points to the cause was Karli Heidemann, and with 10 was Emily Swanson.
Diller-Odell was 19 of 41 from the field for 46 percent and 3 of 9 on 3-point shots.
Exeter-Milligan was led by senior Anna Sluka with 14 and Jaiden Papik with 10.
The Timberwolves were 17 of 48 from the field overall, including 4 of 12 from behind the 3-point arc.
Rebounds were dead even at 25 with both Diller-Odell’s Karli Heidemann and Exeter-Milligan’s Cammie Harrison pulling down eight each.
Turnovers played a huge roll as the Timberwolves committed 14 to just seven for Diller-Odell.
Diller-Odell (9-2)
10 15 13 12 – 50
Exeter-Milligan (9-4)
10 7 16 6 – 40
Diller-Odell (50): A. Heidemann 15, K. Heidemann 13, Swanson 10, Barnts 4, Denner 4. Totals: 19-41 (3-9) 9-17 50.
Exeter-Milligan (40): Sluka 14, Papik 10, Harrison 6, Geiger 4, Olsen 2, Jansky 2, Turrubiates 2. Totals: 17-48 (4-12) 2-13 40.
