EXETER – In 2019, Exeter-Milligan’s Jaiden Papik, Cammie Harrison and Cameran Jansky all got a taste of the Nebraska State Track and Field atmosphere at Omaha Burke Stadium.
The trio of Timberwolves hopes that in 2020 they can return to the Class D state meet and improve on last year’s performances. The start of the season is currently on hold due to COVID-19.
Timberwolves head coach Katherine Smith wants the team to focus on fundamentals.
“Our focus this year is to get stronger and faster, and to be focused on what we can control. We talk a lot about making our hustle louder than our mind by establishing habits that allow us to perform at our highest potential,” Smith said. “We have a young team with a lot of potential. They understand the importance of getting stronger and time and efforts it takes to train.”
All three girls were part of the 3200-meter relay that finished 12th at the state meet with a clocking of 10 minutes, 40.12 seconds. The Timberwolves had the second-best time overall of York News-Times’ coverage area teams with a 10:28.37.
One piece Exeter-Milligan gets back in senior Anna Sluka, who missed all of last season with an injury. She could be a possible member of that relay as well.
Papik was 13th at state in 1600 with a time of 5:51.60, while Harrison placed 15th in the same race with a time of 5:55.08. Papik was third overall and Harrison fourth in the final area stats. Papik also competed in the 800 during the year and her best time was a 2:31.07, which was fifth-best among area runners.
In the 3200, Harrison was 15th at state with a time of 13:15.77, which was her best time recorded during the season.
“We have a lot of returning experience. This group has a lot of competitive experiences and they want to continue the success they’ve had and build upon it,” Smith said. “We have great leadership. The work ethic each girl has demonstrated within our first two weeks of practice speaks volumes about the goals this group has. They’re getting after it and digging down deep.”
Harrison is also one of the top high jumpers in the area, and her mark of 4 feet, 10 inches last season was good to tie for fifth place.
The rest of the team includes seniors Kayla Geiger, Sluka and Joanna Melchert, along with juniors Georgia Meyer and Natalie Staskal.
The sophomore class includes Briana Capek (throws), Madison Luzum (pole vault), Emma Olsen and Kiah Songster.
Newcomers include Jozie Kanode, Olivea Swanson and Morgan White, who are all freshmen.
Smith will be assisted by Madalynn Fousek.
“With a young team, it will take time to get everyone adjusted into their roles on the track and into the field events,” Smith said. “Our underclassmen will play a big role, we are very young.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.